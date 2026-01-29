Ahead of the Budget Session, PM Modi described India's strong growth as a 'ray of hope for the world'. He highlighted the India-EU FTA as a sign of a bright future and reiterated his government's commitment to its human-centric reform agenda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted India's strong growth trajectory, describing the start of this quarter as "very positive" and calling a self-confident India "a ray of hope for the world today." Addressing the media ahead of the Budget Session 2026, he noted that India has emerged as a centre of global attention.

He said that at the beginning of this quarter, India and the European Union signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which the Prime Minister described as reflecting "the bright future of Indian youth and the promising directions ahead." "This quarter has begun on a very positive note. A self-confident India has become a ray of hope for the world today. It has also become a centre of attraction. At the beginning of this quarter, India and the European Union signed a Free Trade Agreement. It is a reflection of how bright the upcoming directions are, of how bright the future of Indian youth is," the Prime Minister said.

India-EU Free Trade Agreement

The Prime Minister emphasised the significance of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, calling it "Free Trade for Ambitious India, for Aspirational Youth, and for Aatmanirbhar India." He expressed confidence that Indian manufacturers would leverage this opportunity to strengthen their capabilities, adding that the FTA represents a major step toward a confident, competitive, and productive India.

"This Free Trade for Ambitious India, Free Trade for Aspirational Youth, Free Trade for Aatmanirbhar India. I am confident that, especially the manufacturers of India, will use this opportunity to enhance their capabilities. I am very confident that in a way this is a major step in the direction of confident, competitive and productive India," said the Prime Minister.

'Reform Express' and Human-Centric Governance

The Prime Minister said that the Union Budget would reflect the reform agenda of the Government. "It is natural for the attention of the country to be towards the Budget. But the identity of this Government has been reform, perform and transform. Now, we have swiftly taken off on 'Reform Express'. I express gratitude to all MPs for their positive contributions in speeding up this 'Reform Express'. As a result, 'Reform Express' is gaining speed."

PM Modi highlighted that all the decisions of the government were human-centric and would continue to be so. "The country is coming out of long-term pending problems and confidently walking the path of long-term solutions...In all our decisions, the progress of the country is our goal. But all our decisions are human-centric, our role and schemes are human-centric. We will contest against technology, we will adapt to technology, we will accept the capability of technology. But with this, we will not undermine human-centric system. Understanding the importance of sensitiviteness, in partnership with technology, we will go ahead."

Viksit Bharat and a Historic Budget

Reflecting on the passage of one-fourth of the 21st century, the Prime Minister asserted on the importance of the next 25 years towards achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat. He also hailed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who would present the first budget of the second quarter of the century.

"1/4 of the 21st century has gone by. This is the beginning of the next quarter. To attain the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, the important phase of these 25 years has begun. The first Budget of this second quarter of the century is about to be presented. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the first FM of the country, the first woman FM of the country who is presenting the Budget in the Parliament for the 9th consecutive time. This is registered as a proud moment in the Parliamentary history of the country," he said. (ANI)