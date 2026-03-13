Maharashtra govt orders oil firms to fix LPG booking glitches and set up control rooms. This comes as Rahul Gandhi warns of an energy crisis due to the West Asia conflict, which has disrupted supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

Maharashtra Govt Takes Action on LPG Supply

The Maharashtra government on Friday directed oil companies to immediately repair technical glitches in LPG booking apps and missed call services to ensure residents can book their cylinders without any hassle.

The Maharashtra government stated that instructions have been issued to oil companies to immediately resolve the technical issues arising in gas booking apps and missed call services. Additionally, control rooms will be promptly set up at the state, department, district, and taluka levels, and a WhatsApp facility will also be provided for complaint redressal.

In view of the upcoming festive season, the Maharashtra government said, considering the upcoming religious festivals and celebrations, priority will be given to ensuring the uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders to public institutions.

The state government has also given instructions to seek the assistance of local representatives and gram panchayat members to prevent panic among citizens regarding the supply of gas cylinders.

The government further stated that the responsibility of providing necessary police protection to vehicles transporting LPG, as well as to gas agencies, has been entrusted to the police administration.

Rahul Gandhi Warns of Energy Crisis

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday warned that the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz could have serious consequences for India's energy security, saying that "the pain has just started."

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran is likely to have far-reaching global and domestic repercussions.

He noted that the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20% of the world's oil supply passes, has been blocked, creating a major disruption in global energy flows.

He emphasised that the development is particularly concerning for India, as a significant share of the country's oil and natural gas imports passes through this crucial maritime route.

Gandhi warned that the impact is already beginning to be felt across the country, claiming that restaurants are shutting down and there is growing panic among people over LPG availability.

"A war has broken out in the Middle East. The United States, Israel and Iran are at war. This war is going to have far-reaching consequences. The central artery from where 20 % of the global oil flows, the Strait of Hormuz, has been closed. This is going to have tremendous repercussions, particularly for us, because a very large portion of our oil and natural gas comes through the Strait of Hormuz. The pain has just started. Restaurants are closing. There's widespread panic about LPG...This is only the beginning," Rahul Gandhi said.

LPG Shortage Worsens Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Earlier, on Monday, Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram said the city's 27 crematoriums are fully functional, but the 18 that use Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will be temporarily closed to prevent the shortage due to the "break" in supply.

Meanwhile, the LPG shortage has been worsened by the halt in imports through the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing Iran-US-Israel conflict. However, Iranian authorities have allowed Indian-flagged vessels to pass safely as maritime traffic remains largely suspended in the region.

A Liberia-flagged tanker, the Shenlong Suezmax, carrying Saudi crude, reached the Mumbai Port at 1 pm on Wednesday, becoming the first India-bound vessel to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since the Iran-US conflict began. (ANI)