A police constable is in critical condition after seized firecrackers exploded in Andhra's Krishna district, injuring three other officers. In a separate incident in TN, a devotee was killed and two others injured after a temple ceiling collapsed.

A police constable sustained severe injuries after seized firecrackers exploded while being photographed for official records in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, police said on Tuesday.

According to Krishna District SP Vidyasagar Naidu, constable Abdullah was seriously injured in the incident. Sub-Inspector Durganjaneyulu suffered minor injuries, while head constable Teja and driver Nagaraju were also injured.

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The incident occurred when the seized firecrackers were being handled and photographed as part of documentation procedures, during which they exploded.

All the injured personnel were initially shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of his condition, Abdullah was later referred to Vijayawada for advanced medical care.

Further details are awaited.

Devotee Killed in Temple Ceiling Collapse

Earlier on March 29, A devotee was killed while two others were injured after a portion of the ceiling collapsed at the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple in Tiruchirappalli, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at the Sannathi Street mandapam, where devotees were sleeping after arriving at Samayapuram for darshan.

According to Trichy district police, Nadiya (32) from Thanjavur district died on the spot, while the other two were rescued by nearby devotees and shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital with the help of the 108 ambulance service. (ANI)