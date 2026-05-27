Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review in Bikaner, Rajasthan, focusing on the Indo-Pakistan border. A 360-degree security framework, zero tolerance for illegal construction, and greater agency coordination were decided.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on wednesday chaired a high-level security review meeting in Bikaner, Rajasthan, to comprehensively assess security-related issues concerning the border districts along the Indo-Pakistan Border (IPB).

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According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the meeting was attended by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, senior state government officials, along with the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of 5 border districts - Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sri Ganganagar, Phalodi. The Meeting focused on enhanced and comprehensive border management with greater coordination of the State Government.

360-Degree Security Framework

During the meeting, it was decided to formulate a 360-degree security framework for every border district. This integrated approach will actively involve local citizens, the State Government machinery, and all concerned security agencies to ensure comprehensive and robust border management.

Zero-Tolerance on Illegal Constructions

Shah stressed the need for strict enforcement of a zero-tolerance policy against illegal constructions, particularly within 0-15 km of the international border. He directed the concerned authorities to demolish all such unauthorised constructions.

Multi-Agency Coordination Strategy

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Union Minister emphasised a coordinated border management strategy involving the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the State Government machinery to effectively address infiltration, narcotics smuggling, encroachment, terror financing, and other trans-border crimes.

Enhanced Responsibilities for District Magistrates

Home Minister directed District Magistrates to assume enhanced responsibilities, including ensuring full legal and financial compliance by all banks, verification of major business establishments, scrutiny of their funding sources, tracking of mule accounts and shell companies, identification of fake Aadhaar cards, and prevention of smuggling.

Strengthening Law Enforcement

Amit Shah instructed to effectively utilise the '1930' call centre for prompt redressal of cybercrimes and full implementation of the three new criminal laws to strengthen law enforcement and judicial processes in the region.

Focus on Border Village Development

During the meeting, emphasis was laid on the successful implementation of the Vibrant Village Programme-II (VVP-II) for strengthening last-mile governance, curbing economic crimes, fulfilling infrastructural gaps and supporting the border population. 100% saturation of all Government schemes in border villages was reiterated.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the meeting underscores that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is firmly committed to ensuring the highest standards of security along the international borders while promoting close synergy between Central and State agencies for holistic development and safety of border areas. (ANI)