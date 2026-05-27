Mumbai Police cancelled the Qurbani (goat sacrifice) ritual at a Goregaon housing society after clashes between two communities. A similar incident in Mira Road also prompted heavy police deployment and the shifting of goats to a designated site.

Ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, Mumbai Police on Wednesday confirmed that the ritual of goat sacrifice (Qurbani) has been cancelled at a housing society in Goregaon following a clash between two communities over the issue.

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Officials stated that the livestock will be removed from the society premises tomorrow morning to ensure law and order in the area.

Dispute Over Ritual in Residential Complex

Tension had prevailed at Satellite Gardens Phase 2 in the Gokuldham area as members of the two communities faced off over the Qurbani ritual, as residents expressed strong objections to the practice within the residential complex.

Representing the Muslim side, residents claimed they had acquired Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) permission to perform the Qurbani in the society. They asserted that while the ritual has been a long-standing practice for years, they had been unable to observe it at the site for the past two seasons.

The opposing side argued that designated facilities for Bakra Qurbani should be utilised and raised concerns regarding hygiene and the potential impact on public health within the society, stressing that it will cause the spread of diseases in society. Further details are awaited.

Clashes Erupt in Mira Road

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Clashes broke out in Mira Road's Poonam Cluster Society after residents protested against the presence of goats brought inside the premises for sacrifice ahead of Eid Al-Adha, prompting heavy police deployment to restore order in the area on Tuesday.

Tensions escalated outside the housing society, with allegations and counter-allegations between two groups, leading to a confrontation that turned violent.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mira-Bhayandar, Rahul Chauhan, said the matter was discussed in a meeting after objections were raised, following which the municipal corporation designated a separate location for the activity. He added that residents mutually agreed to shift the goats from the society to the designated site, after which the situation was brought under control.

The Significance of Qurbani

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is a major Islamic holiday that honours Prophet Ibrahim's absolute obedience to God. The central practice of the festival is Qurbani, which involves the ritual slaughter of healthy livestock, such as sheep, goats, or cows, with the meat subsequently distributed to family, friends, and those in need.