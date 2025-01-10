Security tightened as Aligarh Muslim University gets bomb threat email, demanding ransom Rs 2 lakh

Panic gripped Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Thursday after an email threatened a bomb attack unless a ransom of Rs 2 lakh was paid.

Panic gripped Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Thursday after an email threatened a bomb attack unless a ransom of Rs 2 lakh was paid. The message set off an intensive search operation across the sprawling campus, spearheaded by a bomb disposal squad and a dog unit.

University officials swiftly alerted law enforcement, prompting a rapid response. Teams scoured the premises for any signs of danger, with cybercrime experts racing to trace the email’s source. However, no suspicious objects have been found so far.

“We were informed by the university officials about the bomb threat mail. The bomb disposal unit and dog squad were immediately deployed, and all isolated spots on the campus were thoroughly searched by the police. The cyber teams are also investigating the origin of the email,” said circle officer Abhay Kumar Pandey, reported Times of India (TOI).

Also read: Class 12 student behind last 23 bomb threat emails to Delhi schools: Police

AMU proctor Professor Mohd Wasim Ali said, “We have informed the police about the bomb threat mail, and the investigation is ongoing. At this moment, we do not know the identity of the sender. The email also contains a demand for a ransom of Rs 2 lakh,” he stated.

The university administration reassured students and faculty of their commitment to safety, urging everyone to remain vigilant. “We are fully cooperating with the police investigation and are taking every possible step to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Professor Ali emphasized.

Authorities have requested students and faculty to immediately report any suspicious activity, underscoring the importance of community vigilance during this tense period.

Latest Videos