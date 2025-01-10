Security tightened as Aligarh Muslim University gets bomb threat email, demanding ransom Rs 2 lakh

Panic gripped Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Thursday after an email threatened a bomb attack unless a ransom of Rs 2 lakh was paid.

Security tightened as Aligarh Muslim University gets bomb threat email, demanding ransom Rs 2 lakh shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 10:47 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 10:47 AM IST

Panic gripped Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Thursday after an email threatened a bomb attack unless a ransom of Rs 2 lakh was paid. The message set off an intensive search operation across the sprawling campus, spearheaded by a bomb disposal squad and a dog unit.

University officials swiftly alerted law enforcement, prompting a rapid response. Teams scoured the premises for any signs of danger, with cybercrime experts racing to trace the email’s source. However, no suspicious objects have been found so far.

“We were informed by the university officials about the bomb threat mail. The bomb disposal unit and dog squad were immediately deployed, and all isolated spots on the campus were thoroughly searched by the police. The cyber teams are also investigating the origin of the email,” said circle officer Abhay Kumar Pandey, reported Times of India (TOI).

Also read: Class 12 student behind last 23 bomb threat emails to Delhi schools: Police

AMU proctor Professor Mohd Wasim Ali said, “We have informed the police about the bomb threat mail, and the investigation is ongoing. At this moment, we do not know the identity of the sender. The email also contains a demand for a ransom of Rs 2 lakh,” he stated.

The university administration reassured students and faculty of their commitment to safety, urging everyone to remain vigilant. “We are fully cooperating with the police investigation and are taking every possible step to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Professor Ali emphasized.

Authorities have requested students and faculty to immediately report any suspicious activity, underscoring the importance of community vigilance during this tense period. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Wanted suspect of Al-Qaeda, who was on the run, traced in Ranchi, arrested by Delhi Police shk

Wanted suspect of Al-Qaeda, who was on the run, traced in Ranchi, arrested by Delhi Police

Quick Commerce race heats up in 2025: Amazon, Flipkart set to challenge Blinkit, Swiggy in India AJR

Quick Commerce race heats up in 2025: Amazon, Flipkart set to challenge Blinkit, Swiggy in India

Sharad Pawar praises RSS commitment to its ideology, urges NCP to build similar ideals snt

Sharad Pawar praises RSS commitment to its ideology, urges NCP to build similar ideals

Bengaluru University discovers 50% errors in KAS pre-examination question paper vkp

Bengaluru University discovers 50% errors in KAS pre-examination question paper

Class 12 student behind last 23 bomb threat emails to Delhi schools: Police shk

Class 12 student behind last 23 bomb threat emails to Delhi schools: Police

Recent Stories

Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6 5G: Which mid-segment smartphone is a steal deal? gcw

Poco X7 Pro vs Poco F6 5G: Which mid-segment smartphone is a steal deal?

Wanted suspect of Al-Qaeda, who was on the run, traced in Ranchi, arrested by Delhi Police shk

Wanted suspect of Al-Qaeda, who was on the run, traced in Ranchi, arrested by Delhi Police

Over 4 crore passengers travel from Bengaluru International Airport in 2024 vkp

Over 4 crore passengers travel from Bengaluru International Airport in 2024

Personal insecurities Harshit, Nitish defend Gambhir after Ex-India cricketer's controversial remark

'Personal insecurities': Harshit, Nitish defend Gambhir after ex-India cricketer's controversial remark

Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Actor's top 10 highest grossing movies ATG

Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Actor's top 10 highest grossing movies

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon