Class 12 student behind last 23 bomb threat emails to Delhi schools: Police

The Delhi Police on Friday said that the last 23 bomb threats sent to different schools across the national capital via emails were sent by a Class 12 student. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, Ankit Chauhan, the student confessed to being the sender of these alarming emails. "He admitted that he had sent threat emails earlier as well," Chauhan confirmed.

This revelation comes on the heels of another disturbing disclosure, where police identified students from at least three Delhi schools as the culprits behind similar bomb threat emails.

Exam sabotage gone too far

The special cell of the Delhi Police, during its preliminary investigation, found two siblings from one of the targeted schools sent threatening emails in a bid to delay their exams. "During counseling, both students revealed that they had got the idea from previous incidents of bomb threats being made to schools," an officer stated.

Authorities allowed the siblings to return home after their parents were sternly warned. However, the issue didn’t stop there. Two more schools, located in Rohini and Paschim Vihar, also received threatening emails, again traced back to their own students.

The capital has been grappling with a wave of bomb threat emails since December of last year, disrupting the lives of students and staff alike. The first major scare came on December 9, when a staggering 44 schools received emails warning of imminent bomb blasts. The chaos continued, with 30 schools targeted on December 13 and eight more on December 14.

In one particular incident, the sender explicitly mentioned "bomb vests" as part of the threats. The crisis escalated further in May this year, as more than 50 emails targeted not only schools but also hospitals, airports, and airline companies in Delhi.

One of the most audacious threats came in December, where an email demanded a ransom of $100,000, warning that bombs would detonate "within 72 hours."

