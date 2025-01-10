Class 12 student behind last 23 bomb threat emails to Delhi schools: Police

The Delhi Police on Friday said that the last 23 bomb threats sent to different schools in the national capital via emails were sent by a Class 12 student.

Class 12 student behind last 23 bomb threat emails to Delhi schools: Police shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 10:27 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 10:27 AM IST

The Delhi Police on Friday said that the last 23 bomb threats sent to different schools across the national capital via emails were sent by a Class 12 student. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, Ankit Chauhan, the student confessed to being the sender of these alarming emails. "He admitted that he had sent threat emails earlier as well," Chauhan confirmed.

This revelation comes on the heels of another disturbing disclosure, where police identified students from at least three Delhi schools as the culprits behind similar bomb threat emails.

Exam sabotage gone too far

The special cell of the Delhi Police, during its preliminary investigation, found two siblings from one of the targeted schools sent threatening emails in a bid to delay their exams. "During counseling, both students revealed that they had got the idea from previous incidents of bomb threats being made to schools," an officer stated.

Authorities allowed the siblings to return home after their parents were sternly warned. However, the issue didn’t stop there. Two more schools, located in Rohini and Paschim Vihar, also received threatening emails, again traced back to their own students.

The capital has been grappling with a wave of bomb threat emails since December of last year, disrupting the lives of students and staff alike. The first major scare came on December 9, when a staggering 44 schools received emails warning of imminent bomb blasts. The chaos continued, with 30 schools targeted on December 13 and eight more on December 14.

In one particular incident, the sender explicitly mentioned "bomb vests" as part of the threats. The crisis escalated further in May this year, as more than 50 emails targeted not only schools but also hospitals, airports, and airline companies in Delhi.

One of the most audacious threats came in December, where an email demanded a ransom of $100,000, warning that bombs would detonate "within 72 hours."

Also read: Many labourers feared trapped as chimney collapses at steel plant in Chhattisgarh; rescue ops on (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Security tightened as Aligarh Muslim University gets bomb threat email, demanding ransom Rs 2 lakh shk

Security tightened as Aligarh Muslim University gets bomb threat email, demanding ransom Rs 2 lakh

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt implements AI-driven security, 2,750 CCTVs and 51,000 police personnel deployed

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt implements AI-driven security; 2,750 CCTVs and 51,000 police personnel deployed

Indonesia president to be Republic Day chief guest? India concerned over his Pakistan visit after parade vkp

Indonesia president to be Republic Day chief guest? India concerned over his Pakistan visit after parade

CM Yogi Adityanath to perform Abhishek on first anniversary of Ram Lallas Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

CM Yogi Adityanath to perform ‘abhishek’ on first anniversary of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

Mistakes happen... I'm also human, not God PM Modi makes podcast debut with Nikhil Kamath (WATCH) snt

'Mistakes happen... I'm also human, not God': PM Modi makes podcast debut with Nikhil Kamath (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Security tightened as Aligarh Muslim University gets bomb threat email, demanding ransom Rs 2 lakh shk

Security tightened as Aligarh Muslim University gets bomb threat email, demanding ransom Rs 2 lakh

Kalki Koechlin top 7 saree looks you must try gcw

Kalki Koechlin’s top 7 saree looks you must try

Game Changer Movie Review: Is Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's political drama worth watching? Read on RBA

Game Changer Movie Review: Is Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's political drama worth watching? Read on

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt implements AI-driven security, 2,750 CCTVs and 51,000 police personnel deployed

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt implements AI-driven security; 2,750 CCTVs and 51,000 police personnel deployed

Madraskaaran REVIEW HIT or FLOP? Is Shane Nigam Kalaiyarasan action film worth your time? Read on RBA

Madraskaaran REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Shane Nigam, Kalaiyarasan’s action film worth your time? Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon