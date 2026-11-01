The UP PET 2026 exam reaches its final day with tight security across Lucknow. Authorities have coordinated special train services in Moradabad and other regions to manage candidate travel and ensure a smooth conduct of the sessions.

Security Measures for UP PET 2026

Security checks and arrangements were underway at various examination centres across Lucknow on Sunday as the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET) examination entered its final day. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) PET 2026 is being conducted on 25th October, 30th October, and 1st November 2026 by the UPSSSC.

Earlier on Sunday, October 25, eight special trains were arranged in Moradabad to manage the rush of candidates appearing for the UPSSSC PET, District Magistrate Anunay Jha said on Sunday. Jha said the first shift of the examination, held on October 25, concluded successfully in the district. Police, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel remained deployed at the railway station to ensure security, including that of women passengers.

Official Statements on Examination Logistics

"First shift of the PET (Preliminary Eligibility Test) exam on 25 October concluded successfully in Moradabad. Eight special trains were arranged to manage the heavy rush at the railway station. Police, GRP and RPF personnel remain deployed to ensure security, including for women passengers," the DM said.

Meanwhile, SP City, Kumar Ranvijay Singh said the three-day PET examination began on Sunday, with the first session concluding at noon. He said authorities had coordinated with the Railways in advance and arranged special trains for candidates travelling towards Barabanki, Ayodhya and Lucknow.

"The three-day PET examination began today, with the first session ending at noon. Authorities coordinated with the Railways in advance and arranged special trains for candidates travelling towards Barabanki, Ayodhya and Lucknow," he said.

Singh added that additional special trains would operate after the second examination session, scheduled from 3 pm to 5 pm, to facilitate the movement of candidates. Additional special trains will operate after the second session, scheduled from 3 pm to 5 pm," he added.

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