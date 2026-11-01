Starting November 1, Delhi introduced five new pollution rules to combat winter smog. First, older vehicles from outside the city are banned. Second, offices must enforce a 50% remote work policy. Third, fuel stations will deny service to vehicles without valid pollution certificates.

Delhi's 5 New Pollution Rules From November 1: What Changes?

Delhi has rolled out a fresh set of anti-pollution measures from Sunday, November 1, as the national capital prepares for its annual winter smog season. The new restrictions are aimed at reducing vehicular emissions, controlling construction dust and limiting traffic congestion across Delhi-NCR. The measures will affect commuters, private vehicle owners, office employees and construction activities.

Here are the five major changes residents and commuters need to know.

1. Ban on older vehicles entering Delhi

Vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will be prohibited from entering the national capital between November 1 and January 31, 2027. The restriction will primarily affect older petrol and diesel vehicles coming from neighbouring areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. Electric and CNG vehicles, along with emergency vehicles, are exempt.

2. 50% work-from-home rule

Government and private offices have been directed to ensure that only 50% of their employees attend workplaces physically, while the remaining workforce operates from home. Essential services are exempt from the requirement. The measure is intended to reduce daily commuting, traffic congestion and vehicle-related emissions.

3. No PUC, no fuel

The 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy will be enforced at fuel stations across Delhi. Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be supplied petrol, diesel or CNG. Around 500 petrol pumps have been equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to identify vehicles without valid certificates.

Also Read: Delhi Winter Action Plan 2026: Can You Paint Your House After November 1? Know the Rules

4. Restrictions on construction activities

Dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities will remain prohibited from November 1 to January 31, 2027. Certain essential public infrastructure projects may receive exemptions under prescribed conditions. Indoor finishing, plumbing and electrical work can continue while following dust-control guidelines.

5. Higher parking charges and revised office timings

Parking fees at several authorised public parking facilities will be doubled to discourage private vehicle usage. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)-managed parking facilities are exempt. Office timings have also been staggered, with MCD offices operating from 8:30 am to 5 pm and Delhi government offices from 10 am to 6:30 pm.

The government will monitor compliance through enforcement teams, ANPR cameras and an AI-enabled Integrated Command and Control Centre. Violating vehicles may face electronic challans. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has appealed to residents to cooperate with the measures to improve Delhi's air quality.

Also Read: Delhi pollution: City sees most clean-air days in decade, says govt