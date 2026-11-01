Andhra Pradesh mayoral candidates and political leaders cast their votes today, urging citizens to participate in the urban local body elections held across 13 corporations and 79 municipalities to shape the future of their cities.

Andhra Pradesh Local Body Elections

Several political leaders and mayoral candidates exercised their franchise in the ongoing urban local body elections in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and appealed to voters to participate in the democratic process. Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) mayoral candidate for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, Varudu Kalyani, cast her vote at AU English Medium School in Visakhapatnam. Speaking after voting, Kalyani described voting as a powerful tool in the hands of common people and urged citizens to exercise their franchise for the development of the city. “Vote is the powerful weapon of the common man. Everyone should exercise their right to vote and pave the way for the development of Visakhapatnam,” she said. She also alleged that polling agents in some areas had not been provided with voting forms and urged officials to take necessary steps to ensure peaceful polling.

Candidates Appeal for Voter Turnout

Meanwhile, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance mayoral candidate for Vijayawada, Vangaveeti Radhakrishna, also cast his vote amid polling for the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation elections. He appealed to citizens to exercise their constitutional right and said officials had made necessary arrangements to ensure that polling was conducted peacefully and freely. Radhakrishna urged people to come out in large numbers and cast their votes. Vijayawada Member of Parliament Kesineni Sivanath, also known as Chinni, cast his vote at Loyola College in Vijayawada and appealed to citizens to participate in the municipal elections. Describing voting as the most powerful weapon in a democracy, he said, "A vote is not merely an ink mark on a finger but a decision that shapes the future of a city." “Don’t think of Sunday as just a holiday to rest. It is our responsibility to choose a leadership with a vision that can realise our dreams for how our city and town should be. That is why everyone must exercise their right to vote,” he added. He urged voters to think carefully and elect representatives who aspire to work for development. Sivanath further said that casting a vote was not only a right but also a responsibility, and called upon every eligible voter to visit their polling station and participate in the democratic process.

Election Logistics and Overview

Polling is underway for the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in Andhra Pradesh. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm across 92 urban local bodies, comprising 13 Municipal Corporations and 79 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats. The election is being seen as the first major mid-term political test for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu since it assumed office after a landslide win in the 2024 Assembly elections. Polling is scheduled for November 1, with repolling, if required, on November 2. Counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on November 3. Over 36,000 police personnel have been deployed across 4,372 polling locations to ensure a peaceful process, following minor clashes between the TDP and the opposition YSRCP during the nomination phase.