MDMK leader Vaiko alleges the Centre is backing Karnataka's Mekedatu dam project, violating water-sharing principles. He warns this will devastate Tamil Nadu's agriculture and calls for public protests to halt the imminent project.

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): MDMK General Secretary Vaiko on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led Central government was encouraging Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam project and said no state had the legal right to obstruct the flow of water to downstream states. Speaking to the media at Tiruchirappalli Airport, Vaiko said preventing the flow of water to downstream states was against internationally recognised principles. He said the final verdict of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal had also made this clear and that the Supreme Court had endorsed the same.

Vaiko alleged that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s statement that he would stop Tamil Nadu from intervening in the Mekedatu dam issue was primarily due to the BJP-led government at the Centre. He alleged that in 2014, a meeting was held at the residence of BJP Minister Ananth Kumar, attended by MPs and leaders from various political parties. He further claimed that then Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar had also participated in the meeting and said that permission would not be openly granted for the Mekedatu dam project as Tamil Nadu would launch protests, but preparations could be made for Karnataka to construct the dam.

Vaiko alleged that following these discussions, iron materials and equipment were imported and an initial amount of Rs 5,900 crore was spent, while the allocation had now been increased to Rs 9,000 crore for the construction of the dam. Criticising the Karnataka Chief Minister for allegedly saying that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay was unnecessarily interfering in the matter and that there was no need for him to intervene, Vaiko said the Karnataka government had no legal authority to construct the Mekedatu dam.

He alleged that the BJP was attempting to establish a permanent political foothold in Karnataka and transform it into a permanently BJP-ruled state. "For this purpose, the Modi government was indirectly encouraging the dam project and committing an unforgivable betrayal of Tamil Nadu," he alleged. Questioning Karnataka’s claim that Tamil Nadu could not interfere in the construction of a dam between two canals within its territory, Vaiko said that if such a principle were accepted, Tamil Nadu could also claim ownership of institutions such as the Ordnance Factory in Tiruchirappalli, the Avadi Tank Factory, the Neyveli Thermal Power Station and naval establishments located in the state. He warned that Tamil Nadu should not face a situation similar to the separation of Russia and Ukraine in the future.

Vaiko said he would travel from town to town and expose how Karnataka was being assisted in obstructing the water that rightfully belonged to Tamil Nadu. Vaiko said the MDMK was the first party to launch a protest against the Mekedatu dam project. He warned that the rice bowl of Asia would turn into a barren region and Tamil Nadu could become like Ethiopia if the project was not stopped. He said the danger was now imminent and called upon the people of Tamil Nadu to rise in anger and launch protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent the project. Vaiko said he had invited people from all political parties, irrespective of their affiliations, to participate in the protest. He added that he would continue the agitation following the protest scheduled to be held in Thanjavur. (ANI)