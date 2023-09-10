Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Security protocol breach in Joe Biden's G20 convoy: Here's what happened next

    The driver admitted that he was unaware of the protocol regarding the President's convoy. After questioning by security officers, the driver was released, and the car was removed from the convoy.

    Security protocol breach in Joe Biden's G20 convoy: Here's what happened next AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

    A driver in the convoy of US President Joe Biden was briefly detained in Delhi on Saturday (September 9) due to negligent driving, according to sources. The incident occurred when one of the cars in President Biden's convoy entered the Taj Hotel, where the President of the UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was staying during the ongoing G20 Summit in New Delhi.

    Security officers on-site became concerned because the car had several stickers on it. Upon questioning, the driver explained that he was scheduled to arrive at the ITC Maurya, where President Biden was lodged, at 9:30 am. However, he ended up at the Taj Hotel because he had to drop off a businessman he had picked up from the Lodhi Estate area.

    What to expect on G20 day 2? Key meetings, lunch menu; check details

    The driver admitted that he was unaware of the protocol regarding the President's convoy. After questioning by security officers, the driver was released, and the car was removed from the convoy.

    President Biden arrived in the national capital to participate in the two-day G20 Summit and held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day. Following his visit to Delhi, President Biden departed for Vietnam after paying his respects at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, Rajghat, on Sunday morning.

    During his stay in Delhi, President Biden also took part in key sessions of the G20 Summit on Saturday, addressing various global issues alongside other world leaders. The incident involving the driver, while a momentary disruption, did not impact the substantive discussions and engagements that took place during the summit.

     

    G20 Summit: Top leaders sign MoU to establish India-Middle East-Europe Economic corridor; check details

    The G20 Summit, attended by leaders from the world's major economies, addressed a range of pressing global challenges, including economic aid to developing countries, climate change, cryptocurrency regulations, and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global economy, among other topics.

    The incident highlights the rigorous security measures in place during such high-profile international events to ensure the safety of dignitaries and participants.

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What to expect on G20 day 2: Key meetings, lunch menu; check details AJR

    What to expect on G20 day 2? Key meetings, lunch menu; check details

    G20 Summit: PM Modi lauds 'productive discussions for better planet'; shares highlights from Day 1 -WATCH snt

    G20 Summit: PM Modi lauds 'productive discussions for better planet'; shares highlights from Day 1 -WATCH

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-616 September 10 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-616 September 10 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    G20 Summit 2023: World leaders pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at New Delhi's Rajghat - WATCH snt

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi lauds Mahatma Gandhi's timeless ideals as world leaders pay homage at Rajghat - WATCH

    200 hours of negotiations 300 bilateral meetings How India achieved consensus on Ukraine at G20 gcw

    200 hours of negotiations, 300 bilateral meetings... How India achieved consensus on Ukraine at G20

    Recent Stories

    Pranav Mohanlal starrer 'Varshangalkku Shesham' to go on floors on October 26 rkn

    Pranav Mohanlal starrer 'Varshangalkku Shesham' to go on floors on October 26

    What to expect on G20 day 2: Key meetings, lunch menu; check details AJR

    What to expect on G20 day 2? Key meetings, lunch menu; check details

    G20 Summit 2023 UK PM Rishi Sunak announces USD 2 billion aid to tackle climate change gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak announces $2 billion aid to tackle climate change

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head, pitch report, probable XI, live streaming and more osf

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head, pitch report, probable XI, live streaming and more

    Mysterious 'golden egg' discovered in Pacific Ocean off Alaska's coast puzzles scientists snt

    Mysterious 'golden egg' discovered in Pacific Ocean off Alaska's coast puzzles scientists

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon