Security protocol breach in Joe Biden's G20 convoy: Here's what happened next

The driver admitted that he was unaware of the protocol regarding the President's convoy. After questioning by security officers, the driver was released, and the car was removed from the convoy.

A driver in the convoy of US President Joe Biden was briefly detained in Delhi on Saturday (September 9) due to negligent driving, according to sources. The incident occurred when one of the cars in President Biden's convoy entered the Taj Hotel, where the President of the UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was staying during the ongoing G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Security officers on-site became concerned because the car had several stickers on it. Upon questioning, the driver explained that he was scheduled to arrive at the ITC Maurya, where President Biden was lodged, at 9:30 am. However, he ended up at the Taj Hotel because he had to drop off a businessman he had picked up from the Lodhi Estate area.

President Biden arrived in the national capital to participate in the two-day G20 Summit and held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day. Following his visit to Delhi, President Biden departed for Vietnam after paying his respects at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, Rajghat, on Sunday morning.

During his stay in Delhi, President Biden also took part in key sessions of the G20 Summit on Saturday, addressing various global issues alongside other world leaders. The incident involving the driver, while a momentary disruption, did not impact the substantive discussions and engagements that took place during the summit.

The G20 Summit, attended by leaders from the world's major economies, addressed a range of pressing global challenges, including economic aid to developing countries, climate change, cryptocurrency regulations, and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global economy, among other topics.

The incident highlights the rigorous security measures in place during such high-profile international events to ensure the safety of dignitaries and participants.