What to expect on G20 day 2? Key meetings, lunch menu; check details

After a dynamic first day at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, world leaders are gearing up for another day of crucial discussions and diplomacy, building on the momentum generated on Day 1. The second day of the summit promises a packed agenda, featuring discussions on pressing global issues and bilateral meetings among prominent leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

One notable highlight will be the lunch meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering an opportunity for strategic dialogue and collaboration.

The day commenced with leaders and heads of state gathering at Rajghat at 8:15 am, where they participated in the signing of the Peace Wall and paid their respects at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial. The solemn ceremony was accompanied by a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi's favorite devotional songs, adding a cultural touch to the proceedings.

Later in the day, the delegates will convene at Bharat Mandapam, the G20 venue, for a tree-planting ceremony symbolizing the G20 nations' commitment to environmental sustainability.

The third session of the summit, titled 'One Future,' is a key item on the agenda, followed by the formal adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, setting the tone for shared commitments and actions.

This year's G20 Summit theme, 'One Earth · One Family · One Future,' underscores the importance of global interconnectedness and the imperative of collective action in addressing pressing global challenges.

For Sunday's luncheon, the delegates can anticipate a delectable spread of Indian chaat favorites, including Dahi Bhalla, Vada Pav, Samosa, Dahi Puri, Tikki, Bhelpuri, and Bikaneri Dal. This culinary selection showcases the diverse and flavorsome world of Indian street food, inviting international delegates to savor India's rich culinary heritage.

Day 1 of the G20 Summit witnessed a significant diplomatic achievement with the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also unveiled the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) in collaboration with several key partners. This achievement underscored India's leadership on the global stage, demonstrating consensus despite differences surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

While world leaders deliberate on critical global agendas, their family members enjoyed an exclusive tour of the sprawling 1,200-acre Pusa-Indian Agricultural Research Institute campus in New Delhi, which played a pivotal role in India's Green Revolution.

Crucial topics on the broader G20 agenda include economic assistance to developing nations, reforms in international financial institutions like the World Bank and IMF, regulatory frameworks for cryptocurrencies, food and energy security, climate change mitigation, and the multifaceted impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global economy and society.