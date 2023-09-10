Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What to expect on G20 day 2? Key meetings, lunch menu; check details

    G20 Summit: One notable highlight will be the lunch meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering an opportunity for strategic dialogue and collaboration.

    What to expect on G20 day 2: Key meetings, lunch menu; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

    After a dynamic first day at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, world leaders are gearing up for another day of crucial discussions and diplomacy, building on the momentum generated on Day 1. The second day of the summit promises a packed agenda, featuring discussions on pressing global issues and bilateral meetings among prominent leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

    One notable highlight will be the lunch meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering an opportunity for strategic dialogue and collaboration.

    G20 Summit: Top leaders sign MoU to establish India-Middle East-Europe Economic corridor; check details

    The day commenced with leaders and heads of state gathering at Rajghat at 8:15 am, where they participated in the signing of the Peace Wall and paid their respects at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial. The solemn ceremony was accompanied by a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi's favorite devotional songs, adding a cultural touch to the proceedings.

    Later in the day, the delegates will convene at Bharat Mandapam, the G20 venue, for a tree-planting ceremony symbolizing the G20 nations' commitment to environmental sustainability.

    The third session of the summit, titled 'One Future,' is a key item on the agenda, followed by the formal adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, setting the tone for shared commitments and actions.

    This year's G20 Summit theme, 'One Earth · One Family · One Future,' underscores the importance of global interconnectedness and the imperative of collective action in addressing pressing global challenges.

    For Sunday's luncheon, the delegates can anticipate a delectable spread of Indian chaat favorites, including Dahi Bhalla, Vada Pav, Samosa, Dahi Puri, Tikki, Bhelpuri, and Bikaneri Dal. This culinary selection showcases the diverse and flavorsome world of Indian street food, inviting international delegates to savor India's rich culinary heritage.

    G20 Summit 2023: Japan's First Lady dons green Kanjeevaram saree at President's dinner, photo goes viral

    Day 1 of the G20 Summit witnessed a significant diplomatic achievement with the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also unveiled the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) in collaboration with several key partners. This achievement underscored India's leadership on the global stage, demonstrating consensus despite differences surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

    While world leaders deliberate on critical global agendas, their family members enjoyed an exclusive tour of the sprawling 1,200-acre Pusa-Indian Agricultural Research Institute campus in New Delhi, which played a pivotal role in India's Green Revolution.

    Crucial topics on the broader G20 agenda include economic assistance to developing nations, reforms in international financial institutions like the World Bank and IMF, regulatory frameworks for cryptocurrencies, food and energy security, climate change mitigation, and the multifaceted impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global economy and society.

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    G20 Summit: PM Modi lauds 'productive discussions for better planet'; shares highlights from Day 1 -WATCH snt

    G20 Summit: PM Modi lauds 'productive discussions for better planet'; shares highlights from Day 1 -WATCH

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-616 September 10 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-616 September 10 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    G20 Summit 2023: World leaders pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at New Delhi's Rajghat - WATCH snt

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi lauds Mahatma Gandhi's timeless ideals as world leaders pay homage at Rajghat - WATCH

    200 hours of negotiations 300 bilateral meetings How India achieved consensus on Ukraine at G20 gcw

    200 hours of negotiations, 300 bilateral meetings... How India achieved consensus on Ukraine at G20

    Kerala nurse in Yemen jail sends SOS to Asianet News, seeks govt help rkn

    Kerala nurse in Yemen jail sends SOS to Asianet News, seeks govt help

    Recent Stories

    Pranav Mohanlal starrer 'Varshangalkku Shesham' to go on floors on October 26 rkn

    Pranav Mohanlal starrer 'Varshangalkku Shesham' to go on floors on October 26

    G20 Summit 2023 UK PM Rishi Sunak announces USD 2 billion aid to tackle climate change gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak announces $2 billion aid to tackle climate change

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head, pitch report, probable XI, live streaming and more osf

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head, pitch report, probable XI, live streaming and more

    Mysterious 'golden egg' discovered in Pacific Ocean off Alaska's coast puzzles scientists snt

    Mysterious 'golden egg' discovered in Pacific Ocean off Alaska's coast puzzles scientists

    Manju Warrier turns 45: Glance at Lady Superstar's net worth, journey and upcoming movies rkn

    Manju Warrier turns 45: Glance at Lady Superstar's net worth, journey and upcoming movies

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon