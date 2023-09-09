Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit: Top leaders sign MoU to establish India-Middle East-Europe Economic corridor; check details

    The IMCC EC comprises two distinctive corridors. The East corridor will link India to West Asia and the Middle East, while the Northern corridor will establish a connection between West Asia/Middle East and Europe.

    G20 Summit: Top leaders sign Memorandum of Understanding to establish India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 9:29 PM IST

    In a significant development, India, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, and the European Union Commission have come together to ink a Memorandum of Understanding, laying the foundation for the establishment of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMCC EC). This ambitious initiative is poised to usher in economic development by fostering robust connectivity and economic integration between Asia, West Asia/Middle East, and Europe.

    The IMCC EC comprises two distinctive corridors. The East corridor will link India to West Asia and the Middle East, while the Northern corridor will establish a connection between West Asia/Middle East and Europe. One of the noteworthy components of this corridor is a railway line, the completion of which will furnish a dependable and cost-effective cross-border ship-to-rail transit network. This, in turn, will bolster the existing multi-modal transport routes and enhance the transshipment of goods and services from Southeast Asia through India to West Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

    Connectivity has long been a pivotal focus for India, rooted in its civilizational history, and aligns with the overarching theme of India's G20 Presidency, "One Earth, One Family, One Future." Nevertheless, India remains committed to principles of consultative, transparent, and participatory connectivity initiatives, preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations involved. Key tenets such as financial responsibility, economic viability, adherence to ecological and environmental standards, and averting unsustainable debt burdens for recipient nations must guide these endeavors.

    The strategic implications of this development are profound, as India will now be positioned squarely on the path of trade flows spanning from Southeast Asia to the Gulf, West Asia, and Europe. This newfound connectivity confers significant strategic and economic advantages, particularly for the logistics and transportation sector. It offers a faster and more cost-effective transit option compared to existing alternatives, thus invigorating trade and exports. Furthermore, it can evolve into a green corridor, aligning with India's sustainable growth objectives, reinforcing its regional standing, and facilitating equitable participation of Indian firms in infrastructure development. Beyond these economic gains, the corridor will bolster supply chains, stimulate job creation, and enhance trade facilitation and accessibility.

    In essence, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor signifies a momentous stride towards heightened regional and global connectivity, poised to catalyze economic growth and strengthen India's position on the international stage.

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 9:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Culinary delights await G20 leaders: A sneak peek at tonight's dinner menu AJR

    Culinary delights await G20 leaders: A sneak peek at tonight's dinner menu

    G20 Summit 2023: President Murmu, PM Modi other top leaders arrive at Bharat Mandapam for special G20 dinner AJR

    G20 Summit 2023: President Murmu, PM Modi other top leaders at Bharat Mandapam for special G20 dinner

    PM Modi's guarantee': Jaishankar shares insights on G20 merger assurance to ex-African Union chief AJR

    'PM Modi's guarantee': Jaishankar shares insights on G20 merger assurance to ex-African Union chief

    G20 Summit: How India-Middle East-Europe connectivity corridor rivals China's Belt and Road Initiative

    Game changer: How India-Middle East-Europe connectivity corridor rivals China's Belt and Road Initiative

    Inside Bharat Mandapam: The host venue of G20 Summit AVV

    Inside Bharat Mandapam: The host venue of G20 Summit

    Recent Stories

    Herbal tea to warm milk: 7 things to drink before before sleep ATG EAI

    Herbal tea to warm milk: 7 things to drink before before sleep

    Culinary delights await G20 leaders: A sneak peek at tonight's dinner menu AJR

    Culinary delights await G20 leaders: A sneak peek at tonight's dinner menu

    Esha Gupta SUPER-SEXY photos: Actress dons pink bikini; setting internet ablaze ATG

    Esha Gupta SUPER-SEXY photos: Actress dons pink bikini; setting internet ablaze

    Morocco earthquake: Death toll crosses over 1,000; major humanitarian issue arises AVV

    Morocco earthquake: Death toll crosses over 1,000; major humanitarian issue arises

    G20 Summit 2023: President Murmu, PM Modi other top leaders arrive at Bharat Mandapam for special G20 dinner AJR

    G20 Summit 2023: President Murmu, PM Modi other top leaders at Bharat Mandapam for special G20 dinner

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon