Security forces avert major disaster on Srinagar-Kupwara highway: LPG cylinders connected to IED recovered

In a crucial operation, the Indian Army successfully averted a major IED attack on the Srinagar-Kupwara Highway near Handwara. The incident unfolded when an observant road opening party discovered a high-powered IED linked to three 10-kilogram LPG cylinders near Langait. The strategically placed IED posed a significant threat as it was planted on the National Highway that connects Kupwara with Srinagar.

Quick action by the Air Defence Unit in the vicinity played a major role in neutralizing the danger.

Earlier today, security forces successfully neutralized a potential threat by detonating three suspicious gas cylinders found in Ganapora village of Kralgund in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The operation was conducted meticulously by the Army's road opening party (ROP) in collaboration with the 30 Rashtriya Rifles (30RR) and Handwara Police.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the swift response by the ROP of 25 ADP and its partners ensured the safe disposal of three small gas cylinders, which had been concealed under bushes approximately 100 meters from the Ganapora crossing, leading towards Udipura.

The security forces' timely actions not only identified the potential danger but also mitigated the threat effectively by safely detonating the suspicious cylinders around 10:30 am.