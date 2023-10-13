Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    The exchange of this sacred thread, usually celebrated during the Indian festival of Raksha Bandhan, showcased the sense of fraternity and collaboration among international leaders participating in the summit.

    A heartwarming moment transpired during the P20 Summit as Ana Lilia Rivera, the President of the Mexican Senate, tied a Rakhi on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hand. This gesture symbolized the strengthening of bonds and relationships between India and Mexico, reflecting the spirit of unity and amity shared between the two nations.

    Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi officially inaugurated the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit, known as P20, held in New Delhi. As the host of the summit under India's G20 Presidency, this event gathered Speakers of Parliaments from G20 member nations and invitee countries.

    The overarching theme for this year's P20 Summit is 'Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future.'

    Notable figures from Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Spain, the European Parliament, Italy, South Africa, Russia, Turkey, Nigeria, Australia, Brazil, the UAE, Singapore, Japan, Egypt, and Bangladesh participated in this significant event, signifying global cooperation and shared commitment to a sustainable future.

