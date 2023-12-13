Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Major security breach in Lok Sabha; 2 people who opened smoke cans nabbed (WATCH)

    Two people stormed the Lok Sabha with gas-emitting objects on Wednesday, triggering major scare in the Lower House when it was in session. The incident comes on the 22nd anniversary of the deadly 2001 Parliament attack.

    Visitor jumps into Lok Sabha chamber from Gallery opens tear gas canisters watch gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 1:21 PM IST

    In a major security breach, two people, carrying coloured smoke canisters, jumped from the visitors' gallery and ran into the chamber on Wednesday. The footage showed one man leaping across desks to evade capture, while the second was in the visitors' gallery spraying smoke. The two people have been detained. Preliminary probe suggested that the canister was hidden in the shoes of the youth.

    When the incident happened, the proceedings in the Lower House were underway. The House was adjourned soon after the incident. Security agencies have been asked to go through all CCTV footage. The footages are being checked and staff who were on duty are being questioned about how did the breach happen.

    Speaking to the reporters about the incident, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Two young men jumped from the gallery and something was hurled by them from which gas was emitting. They were caught by MPs, they were brought out by security personnel. House was adjourned till 2 pm. This is certainly a security breach because today we observed the death anniversary of people who sacrificed their lives in 2001 (Parliament attack)..."

    Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, "Suddenly two young men around 20 years old jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hand. These canisters were emitting yellow smoke. One of them was attempting to run towards the Speaker's chair. They were shouting some slogans. The smoke could have been poisonous. This is a serious breach of security especially on 13th December, the day when Parliament was attacked in 2001."

    In a post on X, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said, "Saw two young men unleash foul smelling yellow coloured gas from canisters inside Parliament gallery. MPs rushed to grab these men. One person was raising some slogans. This raises serious questions on another aspect of the new Parliament building- security."

    Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav said, "All those who come here - be it visitors or reporters - they don't carry tags. So, I think the government should pay attention to this. I think this is complete security lapse. Anything could have happened inside the Lok Sabha."

    An official statement from the Parliament is yet awaited. Today marks 22 years since the Parliament was attacked in 2001 by terrorist groups linked to Pakistan, killing nine security personnel.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 2:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parliament security breach: 'Tanashahi bandh karo' - Protesters explain why they threw tear gas canisters? (WATCH) AJR

    Parliament security breach: 'Tanashahi bandh karo' - Protesters explain why they threw smoke bombs? (WATCH)

    Column New Faces as CM: Behind BJP's policy to reward dedication

    New Faces as CM: Behind BJP's policy to reward dedication to party

    Viral video Delhi man hits cyclist while performing stunt on Signature bridge in moving auto vehicle impounded gcw

    Viral video: Delhi man hits cyclist while performing stunt on Signature bridge in moving auto

    Asian Games medalists yet to receive cash prize announced by Kerala government rkn

    Asian Games medalists yet to receive cash prize announced by Kerala government

    Kerala local body bypoll results: Big win for Congress, setback for Left anr

    Kerala local body bypoll results: Big win for Congress, setback for Left

    Recent Stories

    Parliament security breach: 'Tanashahi bandh karo' - Protesters explain why they threw tear gas canisters? (WATCH) AJR

    Parliament security breach: 'Tanashahi bandh karo' - Protesters explain why they threw smoke bombs? (WATCH)

    cricket MS Dhoni's heartwarming birthday bash: A rare glimpse into the legend's celebratory side (WATCH) osf

    MS Dhoni's heartwarming birthday bash: A rare glimpse into the legend's celebratory side (WATCH)

    Major security breach in Parliament on 2001 attack anniversary day

    Major security breach in Parliament on 2001 attack anniversary day

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu decorates Christmas tree; shares glimpses of her festive home [PICTURES] ATG

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu decorates Christmas tree; shares glimpses of her festive home [PICTURES]

    Football ISL 2023-24: Petr Kratky satisfied with goalless draw as Mumbai City FC holds strong sgainst FC Goa osf

    ISL 2023-24: Petr Kratky satisfied with goalless draw as Mumbai City FC holds strong sgainst FC Goa

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon