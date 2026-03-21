Following a Delhi High Court directive over violence apprehensions during Eid-ul-Fitr, security was heightened near Uttam Nagar East Metro station and Jama Masjid. The arrangements are to be maintained until the festival of Ram Navami.

Delhi HC Orders Heightened Security for Eid-ul-Fitr

Security was heightened on Saturday near Uttam Nagar East Metro station after the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi Police to make adequate arrangements in the area over apprehensions of violence during Eid-ul-Fitr. The High Court also issued a notice to the Delhi Police and sought its response. It directed that security arrangements be maintained until the festival of Ram Navami. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 6.

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Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Police strengthened the security measures in and around Jama Masjid in view of Eid-ul-Fitr. The market around Jama Masjid is in full fervour as people shop for clothes and food items. The Muslim community around the country is gearing up for the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

The Significance of Ramazan

Meanwhile, Ramazan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it is believed that the Quran came down to the earth from heaven for the very first time. The holy Quran is regarded as "a guidance for men and women, a declaration of direction, and a means of salvation."

Daily Rituals and Practices

For an entire month, Muslims follow a schedule of waking up early, which they call 'Sheheri', and by 4:45 am have food, then after fasting for the whole day, not even drinking a drop of water.

They perform Namaz five times a day. The early morning prayer is known as Fazar followed by Zohar in second, Ashar in third, Maghrib in fourth and the final one: Isha.

Eid al-Fitr Celebrations

The day-long fast (Roza) ends after Magrit which usually falls after 6 pm or later in the evening. At the end of Ramazan, Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. Special gifts are also given to the poor.

It is also believed that fasting during the month of Ramazan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. (ANI)