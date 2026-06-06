New West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari vows to end 'anti-national' activities and secure the state. He urges traders to return, calling Kolkata a spiritual capital and promising development of faith centres under PM Modi's leadership.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday reaffirmed his commitment to ending "anti-social and anti-national" activities in the state, framing the security of Bengal as essential to the security of the nation. Addressing a gathering at the 'Sanatan Consciousness & Ram Rajya Awakening' programme, CM Adhikari urged traders who had previously left the state to return, highlighting the importance of Kolkata as both a cultural and spiritual hub. "To secure the country, we must also secure Bengal. You have entrusted me with the responsibility of putting an end to all anti-social and anti-national activities in Bengal, and I will do this effectively. Traders had started fleeing Bengal; please do not leave; come back here... Bengal, Kolkata, is not merely the nation's cultural capital; it is also a spiritual capital. In the days to come, the BJP government, under PM Modi's leadership, will work to revitalise all centres of faith," he said.

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A Vision for Development Under PM Modi

He expressed gratitude for the progress made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "I am grateful that the dream of connecting Gangotri to Gangasagar, a vision of PM Modi, has now been realised by everyone. I am thankful that the entire region, from the holy land of Uttarakhand to the shores of the Sagar, is now adorned with the saffron, and the lotus has bloomed. Now, we must work, build, undertake new development, and ensure everyone's well-being."

Focus on Spiritual Places

Focusing on future development projects, the Chief Minister outlined plans to elevate West Bengal's spiritual places. "We are formulating major plans for the Shravani Mela at Tarakeswar and have initiated work to elevate the Kapil Muni Ashram and Sagar Mela to the status of an international event. Come to Bengal and propagate the teachings of the Gita. Past is past.The time has come for all of you to step forward; let us join hands to strengthen and rebuild Bengal," said Adhikari.

A Personal Bond and a Safer Future

He reflected on his political journey and his bond with the constituency of Bhabanipur. He promised a safer future for the state, asserting, "What a remarkable feat was achieved in Bhabanipur. A boy from a village was chosen, and wonders were achieved there, everyone was united to ensure my victory; I had won elections in two seats. I gave up Nandigram and retained Bhabanipur. You have embraced me, and I have forged a bond with you. Together we will work to uplift and strengthen Bengal, Kolkata, and Bhabanipur. All the goons have fled; leave the remaining few to me. Everything will be fine."

BJP's Decisive 2026 Mandate

The 2026 Assembly election results marked a decisive mandate for the BJP, registering a significant surge, winning 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, a major shift in a state where it had earlier secured 77 seats in the previous election. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had won 212 seats in the last Assembly polls, finished a distant second with 80 seats. Following the victory, Suvendu Adhikari took the oath as the ninth chief minister of West Bengal.