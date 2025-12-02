Secunderabad GRP and RPF arrested habitual ganja peddler Shaik Waheed with 4.104 kg of ganja worth Rs 2 lakh at Secunderabad Railway Station. The repeat offender was smuggling the contraband from Nagpur to sell in Hyderabad.

The Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended an alleged habitual ganja peddler who was smuggling contraband from Nagpur to Hyderabad. The joint team seized 4.104 kilograms of dry ganja valued at Rs 2,05,200 during intensified surprise checks at Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday. The accused, Shaik Waheed, 21, a bike mechanic from Lalapet in Hyderabad, was intercepted around 11 a.m. near Gate No. 2 on Platform No. 1.

Repeat Offender's Motive

According to police, Waheed is a repeat offender who has been previously arrested in NDPS cases under the Lalaguda and Tukaramgate Police Stations. Despite earlier jail time, he allegedly resumed procuring ganja from Nagpur at low prices and selling it in Hyderabad at a profit.

Smuggling Attempt and Arrest

Investigators said Waheed travelled to Nagpur on November 30, where he purchased the contraband from an unidentified supplier. He then boarded a train to Secunderabad, carrying the ganja in a backpack. During the station-wide inspections, the GRP and RPF personnel grew suspicious and detained him. A search led to the recovery of two packets of dry ganja from his bag.

Confession and Ongoing Investigation

Police said Waheed confessed to buying the substance for both personal consumption and resale in smaller sachets to local customers. The seized material has been sent for analysis, and further investigation is underway to trace his supply chain in Nagpur and potential buyers in Hyderabad.

Joint Team Commended

The operation was led by B Saieashwar Goud (IRP) along with D Ramesh (SIRP), K Shanmukh Rao, K Chandra Shekar, D Rajarshi, and Y Chandra Shekar of GRP Secunderabad, working in coordination with RPF personnel under Bhavani Shankar Saraswat, IPF/SC. The effort was supervised by Chandana Deepti, IPS, Superintendent of Railway Police, and SN Jawed, DSRP SC(U). K. Ramesh Naidu, IPS, IGP Railway and Road Safety, commended the teams for their swift action and announced that the officers involved would be suitably rewarded.