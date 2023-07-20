Section 144 imposed in Noida till August 3; no namaz, puja permitted at public places

Gautam Budh Nagar Police have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) from July 20 to August 3 in Noida and Greater Noida, restricting public gatherings and unpermitted religious activity. According to the directive, no one would be permitted to do puja or conduct namaz in any public areas or on any roadways in Noida or Greater Noida. The decree prohibits organising any procession without authorization.

According to the directive, approval must be obtained from the appropriate deputy commissioners of police from each of the three zones of the district, the additional commissioner of police, or the commissioner of police, before engaging in such activities. The limitations under CrPC section 144 would go into effect on July 20 and would last for a total of 15 days until August 3 according to the decision made by Additional DCP (law and order) Hirdesh Katheriya.

The impending Muharram procession, the Asian Junior Athletes (a sporting event with international competitors), a farmers' protest, and competitive examinations in the district around that time have prompted the restrictions, according to the police.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar government has placed limitations on the area, including a ban on gatherings of five or more persons. However, serious action will be taken against anyone who tries to break the district's rules

No group or assembly of five or more may occur in any public area.

During this period, no procession may be led without the CP, Additional CP, or DCPs in question giving their prior consent.

Drones cannot be flown above or within one km of any government buildings. Additionally, you will need police approval to use such unmanned aerial aircraft for photography or videography at other areas.

There will be no religious posters, banners, flags on walls of religious places.

It is definitely forbidden for anybody to fire a weapon in public during wedding processions or such events.

It is definitely forbidden to use drugs or drink alcohol in public.

It is forbidden to transmit untrue information and rumours that might disturb the peace by oral or written communication, electronic media, or social media.

