    Landslide at Khalapur in Maharashtra's Raigad; 4 dead, some people feared trapped

    At present, a team of over 100 individuals from the police and district administration is actively engaged in rescue operations, receiving crucial assistance from the NDRF, local communities, and multiple NGOs. They are all collaborating to provide aid to those in distress.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 8:23 AM IST

    A landslide hit 30 families residing in the tribal hamlet near Khalapur in Maharashtra's Raigad late Wednesday night. As rescue efforts began, 25 people were successfully evacuated, but sadly, four lives were lost in the tragedy. The remaining 21 survivors are currently receiving medical attention in nearby hospitals. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the incident site early Thursday morning to assess the situation. To aid in the rescue operations, two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are at the scene, while two additional teams are en route from Mumbai.

    Currently, more than 100 personnel from the police and district administration are actively involved in the rescue efforts, with valuable support coming from the NDRF, locals, and various NGOs, all working together to assist those in need.

    The entire region of Maharashtra, including Raigad, has been grappling with heavy rainfall for the past two days. The situation has been particularly concerning along the major rivers in Raigad, with Savitri and Patalganaga flowing above the danger mark, and Kundalika and Amba rivers reaching the 'alert' level. Meanwhile, Gadhi and Ulhas are flowing close to the 'alert' mark, according to the district administrations.

    In response to the severe weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Raigad, and Palghar districts.

    The NDRF has been actively involved in flood relief efforts across Maharashtra, deploying 12 teams to provide assistance. Among these teams, five are stationed in Mumbai, with one team each in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nagpur, and Thane. Considering the ongoing heavy rain, all government and private schools in Mumbai have been ordered to remain closed today to ensure the safety of students and staff.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 8:23 AM IST
