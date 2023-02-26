Section 144 imposed, Delhi Police detains 50 AAP workers, leaders as CBI questions Manish Sisodia

Police said section 144 was also imposed in south district to ensure law and order is maintained. Heavy security was deployed outside the residence of Deputy CM Sisodia and para military was deployed outside the CBI headquarters. Several AAP supporters who were staging protests were detained by police.

Soon after the CBI started questioning Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged excise policy scam on Sunday, the city police detained as many as 50 workers and leaders of the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP).

According to Delhi police, Sanjay Singh and other notable AAP leaders were detained reportedly for violating Section 144 of the CrPC. Around 50 people in total, including 42 males and 8 women, were arrested, according to Delhi Police.

Those detained included Delhi minister Gopal Rai, Sangam Vihar Legislator Dinesh Mohnia, Kondli MLA Kuldeep Singh, Rohtash Nagar ex-Lawmaker Sarita Singh, and Trilok Puri MLA Rohit Kumar Mehraulia. The Delhi Deputy CM was summoned to CBI headquarters in CGO Complex at Lodhi Road.

The police added that a small group of AAP officials and followers had assembled with the aim of breaking through the barrier and staging a protest close to the CBI office. "However, they were halted and prevented from going over the fence. Around 12.25 p.m., they were impeding traffic by sitting on the major road. Since Section 144 of the CrPC was in effect there, they have been asked to leave. But they persisted in slouching while yelling," said the police official.

The CBI had earlier asked that Sisodia to come for interrogation on February 19. The deputy CM, however, asked last Sunday that the central office postpone the order because he was "preparing the Budget" and would not be able to appear until the end of February.

High drama also ensued ahead of Sisodia’s questioning. He visited Rajghat and joined several Aam Aadmi Party leaders and supporters where he made an emotional speech. “I am not scared of Jai," he said alleging that the BJP is scared of CM Kejriwal.

