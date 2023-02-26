Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Do not care even if I have to go to jail...' Delhi Dy CM Sisodia ahead of CBI questioning on excise policy

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he would fully cooperate with the central agency during its questioning in the excise policy case.

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Feb 26, 2023, 9:57 AM IST

    I have the blessings of countrymen, and I do not care even if I have to go to jail for few months over 'false allegations', Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday ahead of the Central Bureau of Investigation questioning in excise policy case.

    Sisodia said he would fully cooperate with the central agency during its questioning in the excise policy case. To note, Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio, was summoned last Sunday but sought a rescheduling citing the Delhi Budget exercise. 

    In a tweet in Hindi, Sisodia said he would fully cooperate with the probe.

    'I am going to the CBI today. I will completely cooperate in the investigation. I have the love of crores of countrymen with me. I do not care even if I have to go to jail for a few months. We are Bhagat Singh's followers; he died for the country. It is a small thing if I have to go to jail over such false allegations,' he said.

    Amid apprehensions of Sisodia's arrest by the CBI, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: "Going to prison for country and society is not a curse, but a matter of pride."

    AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said Sisodia is the country's future education minister.

    'Arvind Kejriwal is the new challenge for the Prime Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The threat to them is not from Rahul Gandhi but from Kejriwal. That is why they are after us. They raided his house, office bank locker and even his village, but nothing was found,' he said. 

    'He (Sisodia) is the future education minister of the country. They are scared of him. However, if he goes to prison, his route to national politics will be clear, and the nation will see him as the future education minister at the national level,' he said while asserting that they were ready for all kinds of arrests and alleged atrocities inflicted by the Centre. 

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2023, 9:59 AM IST
