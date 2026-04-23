CPI(M) leader Sanjay Chauhan urged Himachal CM Sukhu to scrap the relocation of Kamla Nehru Hospital, citing patient hardship. Women's group AIDWA also protested the move, warning of further action if the government doesn't reverse its decision.

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former Shimla Mayor Sanjay Chauhan has urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to immediately scrap the proposed relocation of Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH) to the premises of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC).

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Ex-Mayor Details Opposition in Letter to CM

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Chauhan opposed the move, highlighting the historical importance and emotional connection of the Mother and Child Hospital with residents of Shimla and adjoining areas. He said shifting the facility would cause hardship to women and children dependent on affordable healthcare services.

Referring to earlier attempts to shift the hospital's OPD to IGMC, Chauhan noted that such proposals had been rolled back following public protests. He also expressed concern over reports that the existing hospital site may be used for the construction of a new building for legislators.

He pointed out that around ₹22 crore had been spent on the second phase of modernisation of the hospital, initiated in 2013, including construction of a new wing, while a third phase -- featuring an IVF centre, private wards and advanced operation theatres is already planned at the present site. Chauhan said the hospital caters to around 300-400 women daily and has a capacity of about 300 beds, providing low-cost or free treatment. Relocating these services, he said, would adversely impact access to healthcare. He urged the government to prioritise the third phase of expansion at the existing location, stating that shifting the hospital would go against public interest.

Women's Group Concludes Protest, Slams 'Unplanned' Move

Meanwhile, the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) announced the conclusion of its 24-hour protest at Kamla Nehru Hospital, while strongly criticising the government's decision to shift the gynaecology OPD to IGMC. Addressing the gathering at the conclusion of the protest, AIDWA leaders said the decision had been taken "without proper planning," leading to inconvenience for patients who are now being forced to move between facilities for treatment. They alleged that the move has caused significant distress to women seeking healthcare services.

State President Ranjana Jarett criticised the government's claims of improving healthcare for women, stating that increased user charges for medical tests contradict such assurances. She also raised concerns over vacant posts of doctors and nurses in the health department, alleging that these gaps remain unaddressed.

State Secretary Falma Chauhan said the government should adhere to guidelines of the World Health Organization and the Medical Council of India, which emphasise that obstetrics and gynaecology services should not be separated. She alleged that the shift was aimed at introducing robotic surgery facilities and argued that such services could have been provided within the existing KNH premises.

Following the protest, AIDWA submitted memorandums through the Medical Superintendent to the Chief Minister, Health Minister, Health Secretary, Principal of IGMC and the Head of the Gynaecology Department. The organisation expressed hope that the government would take a positive decision after considering the concerns raised. However, it warned that if no resolution is reached, it, along with other civil society groups, will hold a protest outside IGMC on April 30 against both the relocation issue and the recent hike in healthcare charges. (ANI)