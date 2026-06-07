The Delhi Government, led by CM Rekha Gupta, will organize the Yamuna Riverfront Cleanliness Campaign 2026 on June 14. The campaign aims to clean riverbanks and raise public awareness, with thousands of volunteers expected to participate.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government will organise the Yamuna Riverfront Cleanliness Campaign 2026 on June 14 to restore the Yamuna's glory, cleaning its riverbanks, and raising public awareness about environmental conservation. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will personally participate in the mega campaign and join citizens in strengthening the collective resolve for a clean and healthy Yamuna.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Collective Effort for a Clean Yamuna

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the Yamuna is not merely a river but an integral part of Delhi's cultural, religious and environmental heritage. She noted that the responsibility of protecting the Yamuna rests not only with the government but also with every citizen. With this vision, the large-scale campaign is being organised to spread awareness and encourage collective participation.

On June 14, cleanliness drives and public awareness activities will be conducted simultaneously at major ghats along the Yamuna riverfront. The campaign is expected to see the participation of nearly 500 social, religious, educational and voluntary organisations, along with thousands of volunteers. The programme will serve as an important initiative towards making the Yamuna cleaner through collective public effort and commitment.

Building on Past Success

The Chief Minister informed that last year, the 'Meri Yamuna, Mera Kartavya' campaign was also launched to clean the Yamuna and its ghats. Thousands of volunteers participated in that initiative and more than 12 tonnes of waste were collected and scientifically disposed of. The encouraging public response to the campaign demonstrated that significant change is possible when society and the government work together.

Comprehensive Arrangements in Place

She said that this year's campaign is being organised on a much larger scale. In coordination with the local administration, police, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Health Department and other concerned agencies, all necessary arrangements related to security, traffic management, drinking water, first aid, emergency services and sanitation are being put in place.

A Call for Public Involvement

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that keeping the Yamuna clean is not a one-day campaign but a shared responsibility. Urging citizens, social organisations, youth and volunteers to actively participate, she said that only through public involvement can the dream of a clean, pristine and life-giving Yamuna be realised.