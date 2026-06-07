CM Suvendu Adhikari has pledged to fulfill all BJP manifesto promises, highlighting the start of welfare initiatives. He also noted that land has been provided to the BSF for fencing along the Bangladesh border to curb infiltration.

Fulfilling Manifesto Promises

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday emphasised that he has already begun welfare initiatives for the public and will do everything in the best interest of the people. While addressing the state-level Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya training and workshop programme for party office-bearers, Adhikari underlined that all the promises and commitments made in the Bhartiya Janata Party's manifesto are being implemented one by one. "The day the BJP collective leadership announced that I would become the Chief Minister, I made a pledge that I would work together with everyone and serve all people. Following PM Modi's vision, I will do whatever is in the best interest of the people. We have already begun several welfare initiatives for the public. The commitments we made in our manifesto and promised to fulfil are being implemented one by one. I will instruct the district workers to come to our state office twice a month and participate in the core committee meetings," he said.

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Border Security Enhancements

CM Adhikari further highlighted the border security enhancements, noting that the Border Security Force (BSF) has been provided land for the construction of fencing along the Bangladesh border to stop infiltration and theft in the border regions. "We have provided land to the BSF for the construction of fencing along the Bangladesh border. We have asked those who came from Bangladesh to leave. We will not treat them as honoured guests by providing them with medicines and food," he said.

Commitment to a Secure Bengal

Earlier on Saturday, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his commitment to ending "anti-social and anti-national" activities in the state, framing the security of Bengal as essential to the security of the nation. Addressing a gathering at the 'Sanatan Consciousness & Ram Rajya Awakening' programme, CM Adhikari urged traders who had previously left the state to return, highlighting the importance of Kolkata as both a cultural and spiritual hub. "To secure the country, we must also secure Bengal. You have entrusted me with the responsibility of putting an end to all anti-social and anti-national activities in Bengal, and I will do this effectively. Traders had started fleeing Bengal; please do not leave; come back here. Bengal, Kolkata, is not merely the nation's cultural capital; it is also a spiritual capital. In the days to come, the BJP government, under PM Modi's leadership, will work to revitalise all centres of faith," he said.

Decisive Mandate in 2026 Assembly Elections

The 2026 Assembly election results marked a decisive mandate for the BJP, registering a significant surge, winning 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, a major shift in a state where it had earlier secured 77 seats in the previous election. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had won 212 seats in the last Assembly polls, finished a distant second with 80 seats. Following the victory, Suvendu Adhikari took the oath as the ninth chief minister of West Bengal. (ANI)