Scoot Airlines issue apology as flight takes off hours before time without 35 fliers; check details

The DGCA sought information from Scoot Airline and the Amritsar Airport authority. The airline claimed that all their passengers were notified of the time change through email.

Budget carrier Scoot Airlines on Thursday (January 19) apologised for the "inconvenience caused" after 35 passengers were left behind due to the rescheduling of a flight from Amritsar to Singapore. A spokesperson for the airline said the flight was rescheduled to take off from Amritsar at 3:45 pm since inclement weather conditions affected departures.

In a statement, the carrier said, "Scoot sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused. We are currently working to provide the affected customers with the necessary assistance." Last night, the airlines claimed that passengers were informed about the changed timings over email.

Also read: Amritsar-Singapore flight departs early, leaving 35 passengers behind; DGCA seeks response

As many as 35 passengers were yet to be boarded to the Singapore-bound flight that was scheduled to depart the Amritsar airport at 7:55 pm on Wednesday. 263 passengers who boarded the flight reported to the airport on time.

The director of the Amritsar airport, VK Seth, blamed a booking agent for the 35 people missing their flight. "All booking agents were informed well in time and they relayed the information to their clients. But only one agent could not inform his clients for reasons best known to him," Seth told reporters.

Also read: Shankar Mishra banned from flying on Air India for 4 months after 'pee-gate' case

Meanwhile, the DGCA sought information from Scoot Airline and the Amritsar Airport authority. The airline claimed that all their passengers were notified of the time change through email.

According to the report, an airport official said the travel agent who booked the tickets for 30 people in a group should have informed them (passengers) about the change in flight timings. The airline flew with the passengers who arrived on time.

A similar incident was recently reported when a Go First Delhi-bound flight took off from Bengaluru airport, leaving behind 55 passengers on their way to the flight through the shuttle bus.