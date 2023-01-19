Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Scoot Airlines issue apology as flight takes off hours before time without 35 fliers; check details

    The DGCA sought information from Scoot Airline and the Amritsar Airport authority. The airline claimed that all their passengers were notified of the time change through email.

    Scoot Airlines issue apology as flight takes off hours before time without 35 fliers; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 7:00 PM IST

    Budget carrier Scoot Airlines on Thursday (January 19) apologised for the "inconvenience caused" after 35 passengers were left behind due to the rescheduling of a flight from Amritsar to Singapore. A spokesperson for the airline said the flight was rescheduled to take off from Amritsar at 3:45 pm since inclement weather conditions affected departures.

    In a statement, the carrier said, "Scoot sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused. We are currently working to provide the affected customers with the necessary assistance." Last night, the airlines claimed that passengers were informed about the changed timings over email.

    Also read: Amritsar-Singapore flight departs early, leaving 35 passengers behind; DGCA seeks response

    As many as 35 passengers were yet to be boarded to the Singapore-bound flight that was scheduled to depart the Amritsar airport at 7:55 pm on Wednesday. 263 passengers who boarded the flight reported to the airport on time.

    The director of the Amritsar airport, VK Seth, blamed a booking agent for the 35 people missing their flight. "All booking agents were informed well in time and they relayed the information to their clients. But only one agent could not inform his clients for reasons best known to him," Seth told reporters.

    Also read: Shankar Mishra banned from flying on Air India for 4 months after 'pee-gate' case

    Meanwhile, the DGCA sought information from Scoot Airline and the Amritsar Airport authority. The airline claimed that all their passengers were notified of the time change through email.

    According to the report, an airport official said the travel agent who booked the tickets for 30 people in a group should have informed them (passengers) about the change in flight timings. The airline flew with the passengers who arrived on time.

    A similar incident was recently reported when a Go First Delhi-bound flight took off from Bengaluru airport, leaving behind 55 passengers on their way to the flight through the shuttle bus.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2023, 7:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shankar Mishra banned from flying on Air India for 4 months after 'pee-gate' case AJR

    Shankar Mishra banned from flying on Air India for 4 months after 'pee-gate' case

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 70,000 appointment letter to new recruits on January 20 AJR

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 70,000 appointment letter to new recruits on January 20

    BJP RSS created atmosphere of hatred in country Rahul Gandhi at Pathankot rally AJR

    'BJP, RSS created atmosphere of hatred in country': Rahul Gandhi at Pathankot rally

    DCW chief Swati Maliwal molested, dragged by drunk driver outside AIIMS; accused held - adt

    DCW chief Swati Maliwal molested, dragged by drunk driver outside AIIMS; accused held

    Nepal plane crash: UP families still waiting for bodies; PM Dahal asks hospital staff to hurry up AJR

    Nepal plane crash: UP families still waiting for bodies; PM Dahal asks hospital staff to hurry up

    Recent Stories

    SSC MTS, Havaldar 2023: Registration process commences; know age limit, other details - adt

    SSC MTS, Havaldar 2023: Registration process commences; know age limit, other details

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony photos

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get engaged (PHOTOS)

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Exclusive: Shubman Gill coach Yograj reveals how Yuvraj Singh played key role in improving double centurion's batting-ayh

    Exclusive: Gill's mentor Yograj reveals how Yuvraj played key role in improving double centurion's batting

    'Sambhal ke giro': Nora Fatehi trolled by Instagram users for humourous slip of tongue vma

    'Sambhal ke giro': Nora Fatehi trolled by Instagram users for humourous slip of tongue

    Shankar Mishra banned from flying on Air India for 4 months after 'pee-gate' case AJR

    Shankar Mishra banned from flying on Air India for 4 months after 'pee-gate' case

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon