A young schoolgirl's confident makeup tutorial has gone viral, sparking laughter and debate online. While content creators joked about 'Sephora kids' versus 90s hacks, many netizens questioned parenting, school rules, and the child’s mature attitude.

What would you say if a schoolgirl taught you how to 'slay at school'? That's exactly what the internet is buzzing about after a young student uploaded a makeup tutorial online. In the short clip, she confidently shares tips on making a great first impression, speaking with the poise of a pro. Viewers were left amused, amazed and even divided, some praising her confidence, while mostly debated if it’s all a bit too early for her age.

The tips that grabbed attention

In the video, the girl says, "Starting a new school, don’t just survive it, own it. Here are 5 tips to slay on the first day at school. Walk in like you belong here. Be friendly first, break the ice before it freezes you. It’s not a Netflix series, it’s your life, please do not start drama. Day 1 is for a good impression. Ask questions, don’t fake it, ask it. New beginnings can be scary, but they also matter."

Content creators join the fun

The video caught the eye of content creators, who joked about how different their own school days were. One creator said, "Who are these kids going to school looking as if they're dressed for Sabyasachi’s wedding? At our age, makeup meant pink Ponds powder, Bournvita stains as lip liner, and playground dust as bronzer. In today’s era of Sephora kids, the 90s kids just can’t survive."

Netizens react with mixed views

The clip drew a flood of comments. One user asked, “How can their parents allow that?" Another wrote, “Kid, you’re a kid and you belong in school. And ‘survive it’? Behen, apocalypse chal raha hai kya?" Some wondered how schools allow makeup now when even tinted lip balm was not permitted earlier. Others felt the girl’s attitude was too mature, with one commenting, “She is talking as if she is in her mid-twenties. Kids are not kidding these days." Another user remarked, “The world needs bachhon ki kutayi back. Where’s the discipline in schools gone?"