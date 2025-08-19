YouTubers NinaUnrated and Patrick Blackwood survived a shocking accident in Texas when an SUV crashed into a restaurant during their food review. The viral video shows the terrifying moment, leaving both with minor injuries but a big life lesson.

Popular YouTubers Nina Santiago, known as NinaUnrated and Patrick Blackwood survived a frightening accident while filming a food review video in Tyler, Texas. The two were enjoying a meal at Piada Italian Street Food when an SUV suddenly crashed through the restaurant's glass wall, hitting their table. The video has gone viral on social media, with many viewers calling it a chilling reminder of how quickly life can change in a single unexpected moment.

The crash caught on camera

The shocking incident was recorded on video and has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Nina and Patrick can be seen eating sliders and talking to the camera when the SUV smashes through the window. Their table is knocked over, glass and debris fly across the room, and both are thrown off balance. Nina fell to the floor while Patrick, who was closest to the window, suffered multiple cuts from shattered glass.

Both escape with minor injuries

Despite the terrifying crash, both YouTubers survived with minor injuries. Patrick had more cuts from the glass, while Nina was also hurt but less severely. Both later shared updates with their followers, thanking everyone for their support.

Nina Santiago's emotional message

After the incident, Nina wrote an emotional note on Instagram. She said she had just taken a bite of a salmon slider when the SUV hit. “It hit us directly. Out of nowhere, but we survived,” she wrote. She added that the experience reminded her how fragile life can be. “This could have been our last meal. Life is too short for grudges or anger. Forgive, live in the now, and cherish those around you.”

The accident left both YouTubers shaken but grateful. They said the terrifying moment showed them the importance of living fully and valuing the people who matter most.