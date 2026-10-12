The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) condemned social media calls for CJI Surya Kant's resignation. The Congress party distanced itself from the remarks, affirming faith in the judiciary. The CJI had earlier declined a meeting with opposition leaders.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) condemned statements circulating on social media seeking the resignation of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, saying such remarks undermined the institution of the judiciary and sought to interfere with the administration of justice. The condemnation came after a now-deleted post by Keralam Congress made disparaging comments about the CJI, seeking his replacement. In an official statement, the bar body emphasised that public commentary targeting the head of the judiciary interfered with institutional stability, while affirming that citizens retained the fundamental right to seek legal remedies in accordance with law. “Statements of this nature belittle the institution of the judiciary and amounts to an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice,” the SCBA said, while emphasising that every person has the right to approach courts and seek remedies in accordance with law. The SCBA also called upon its members and others to maintain the “dignity and decorum” of the Supreme Court of India.

Congress Distances Itself, Affirms Faith in Judiciary

Following the SCBA condemnation, Congress MP Pawan Khera addressed the media and distanced the national party from the remarks, reiterating firm confidence in the judicial system. "We completely disagree with this position, whoever has done it. It is completely incorrect. We have absolute faith in the judiciary of this country and respect the highest court. That is exactly why we went to the doorstep of the highest court and knocked on its door because of the confidence we have in the judiciary," Pawan Khera told ANI.

Khera further outlined the opposition's ongoing strategy to challenge administrative authorities, asserting that INDIA bloc partners were coordinating their next moves following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) row. "We will exhaust every avenue possible to protect our democracy and rescue it from the clutches of Gyanesh Kumar and his two masters. As for the next step, all INDIA bloc partners are currently brainstorming, and we will announce our next step,” he said.

Accusing the administration of failing to counter allegations of electoral malpractice, Khera added, “This outgoing government simply does not know how to respond because they know the charges are accurate. They know they have been stealing elections and capturing institutions. The country is responding very sharply, which is why they are afraid of the citizens, and they should be afraid."

The remarks came as Central Delhi witnessed heavy security deployment and barricading as thousands of political workers and civil rights activists participated in the 'March for Democracy' towards the Supreme Court.

SCAORA Backs CJI's Stand on Judicial Process

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) reiterated its commitment to judicial independence and backed CJI Surya Kant's stand that political parties seeking resolution of their grievances must approach the Supreme Court through the judicial process. In a resolution dated October 12, SCAORA said grievances requiring judicial resolution must be pursued through established legal procedures, stressing that the independence of the judiciary is essential to the rule of law and the fair administration of justice.

SCAORA said it appreciated the stand taken by the CJI in making it clear that political parties seeking resolution of their grievances must approach the court through the judicial process, where such issues could be considered independently and on their merits. “No action should be taken that may obstruct the functioning of the Courts or hamper the fair and independent dispensation of justice,” the resolution stated.

It further said the independence of the judiciary must be respected by all and that grievances requiring judicial resolution must be pursued through the established legal process. The SCAORA resolution was signed by its Honorary Secretary, Yugandhara Pawar Jha, on behalf of the association.

CJI Declines Meeting, Advises Use of Judicial Channels

The resolution comes after CJI Surya Kant declined a request by the Leader of Opposition of Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and the Leader of Opposition of Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, for an appointment to submit a memorandum on issues including the Election Commission, alleged arbitrary arrests of students, closure of metro stations and cancellation of trains.

In his letter dated October 11 to Gandhi and Kharge, the CJI said the issues raised in their proposed memorandum were already sub judice before the Supreme Court. He said convening a meeting to discuss pending cases would be contrary to the principle of separation of powers, an intrinsic feature of the Constitution, and incompatible with established judicial propriety.

The CJI clarified that the Supreme Court does not have administrative powers to deal with the issues highlighted in the memorandum. However, he said the court was duty-bound to consider grievances affecting citizens through its judicial jurisdiction, including under Article 32 of the Constitution and its power of judicial review. He advised the opposition leaders to invoke the judicial powers of the Supreme Court instead of submitting a memorandum on the administrative side.

The CJI also informed them that matters highlighting similar issues were scheduled for hearing on Tuesday, October 13, and said they could file a petition either physically or through the court’s e-filing facility. Assuring them of an early hearing, he said any such petition would be heard at the earliest possible opportunity in accordance with the law.

The opposition leaders had sought an appointment with the CJI on October 12 between 4 pm and 5 pm to submit a memorandum concerning the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commission of India, alleged arbitrary arrests of several students, closure of metro stations and cancellation of trains, among other issues. (ANI)