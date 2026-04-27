The Supreme Court has registered a suo motu case after a woman lawyer was brutally assaulted with sharp weapons. The court ordered a senior officer to investigate, find the children, and directed NALSA to grant compensation to the victim.

The Supreme Court has registered a suo motu case after receiving a letter from a lawyer informing the office of the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant about an alleged brutal assault on a woman lawyer with sharp weapons.

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A Bench led by CJI Surya Kant took note of the serious nature of injuries suffered by the victim, as evident from photographs placed before the Court.

Taking into account the brutal attack and serious injuries suffered by the victim and the fact that she had to initially undergo treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, the Court decided to immediately intervene and registered a suo moto case. "Along with the letter some photographs were attached depicting a brutal assault with a sharp weapon on the woman advocate who has suffered multiple serious injuries. Seeing the condition of the victim in the photographs couples with the fact that she was being treated at AIMS Trauma centre, we initiated a sup moto case", the Court noted.

Court Issues Interim Directions

The Court was informed that the husband, who is the prime accused, has been arrested by the police. Expressing concern for a fair investigation the Court issued the following interim directions: The Commissioner of Police has been requested to hand over the investigation to a senior officer, preferably a woman officer. The police have been directed to ascertain the whereabouts of the two minor children, who are stated to have been taken away by the victim's husband. Custody of the eldest daughter shall remain with the maternal family members, where she is currently staying.

Probe Ordered into Denial of Medical Treatment

The Court also took note of the alleged denial of medical treatment to the victim at multiple hospitals, including Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Kailash Deepak Hospital and RK Hospital. It was alleged that the victim was refused admission at these hospitals, with only initial first aid being provided before she was referred elsewhere. Accordingly, the Court directed the Investigating Officer to inquire into this aspect and submit a report on the next date of hearing.

Financial Aid for Victim

Taking into account the financial distress of the victim, particularly in light of her medical treatment and responsibility towards her minor daughters, the Court directed the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) to initiate steps for grant of compensation and release an appropriate amount to the victim.

The matter will be taken up on the next date of hearing, when further directions may be issued. (ANI)