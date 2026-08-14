The Supreme Court has stayed a Madras High Court ruling that blocked the Tamil Nadu government from providing jobs to the kin of Karur stampede victims. The apex court questioned why the state should be restrained from offering employment as a relief measure.

SC Stays Madras HC Order on Jobs for Victims' Kin

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Madras High Court's ruling that had struck down the Tamil Nadu government's decision to provide government jobs to the kin of those who died in the Karur stampede. The top court also issued notice on the State's challenge to the High Court judgment.

A bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice K Vinod Chandran questioned the basis for preventing the government from offering employment as a form of relief to families affected by the tragedy. The apex court noted that the stampede was an unfortunate incident in which people lost their lives and the government had decided to extend compensation to the affected families. It questioned why the State should be restrained from going a step further and providing employment to a family member, particularly where the deceased may have been the sole earning member of the family.

High Court's Rationale

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had on July 27 quashed the government orders providing such appointments. The High Court had held that the decision could not be sustained against the constitutional guarantees under Articles 14 and 16, particularly when several people were already waiting for compassionate appointments in government departments.

The High Court had also considered whether the State could create an exceptional category of public employment for the families of the Karur victims. It had held that executive power, including a policy decision taken by the government, remained subject to constitutional limitations.

Background of the Dispute

The dispute relates to the Tamil Nadu government's decision to provide employment to eligible members of families of those killed in the September 2025 Karur stampede. The TVK-led government had treated the appointments as part of the relief and rehabilitation measures for the affected families.

The High Court had earlier, on July 10, permitted the government to proceed with the appointments temporarily, subject to the outcome of the legal challenge.

The State government led by CM C. Joseph Vijay was represented by Senior Advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Mukul Rohatgi, along with Advocates Pranjal Agarwal, Dixita Gohil, Prashanto Sen and Vrinda Bhandari. Senior Advocate Arundhati Katju appeared for the victims of the Karur stampede.

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