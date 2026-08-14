Rahul Gandhi raised concern over reports that China has stopped Indian Army patrols in Arunachal Pradesh and questioned the Centre's silence. Mallikarjun Kharge also questioned the Modi govt over alleged changes in patrolling along the border.

Rahul Gandhi Questions Centre's Silence

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday raised concern over reports that China has stopped Indian Army patrols at several places in Arunachal Pradesh and questioned the Centre's response. Congress MP said the reported development was "extremely alarming" and questioned the silence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He alleged that instead of stopping China, the Modi government was putting pressure on the media to suppress the news.

In a post on X, the Congress MP said, "China has stopped our army from patrolling in several places in Arunachal Pradesh - this is extremely alarming. But even more alarming is the silence emanating from Rajnath Singh ji, Amit Shah ji, and Narendra Modi ji. Instead of stopping China, the Modi government is putting pressure on the media to suppress this news."

अरुणाचल प्रदेश में कई जगहों पर चीन ने हमारी सेना को पेट्रोलिंग करने से रोक दिया है - यह बेहद चिंताजनक है। लेकिन उससे भी ज्यादा चिंताजनक है राजनाथ सिंह जी, अमित शाह जी और नरेंद्र मोदी जी की ओर से पसरा सन्नाटा। उल्टा मोदी सरकार चीन को रोकने के बजाय इस खबर को रोकने के लिए मीडिया पर… pic.twitter.com/gPK3JpeJ8b — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 14, 2026

Gandhi also referred to Prime Minister Modi's statement after the Galwan clash, alleging that the statement that China had not taken any Indian territory had caused damage to the country. He further alleged that the government was continuing efforts to protect the Prime Minister's image instead of focusing on the country's security.

"The country still remembers that statement by the Prime Minister after Galwan, in which he caused immense damage to India by saying that China has not taken even an inch of our land. Even today, the same operation to save his image continues - and a Prime Minister who prioritises his fake image over the country's security is extremely dangerous for the nation," the post read

Kharge Demands Answers on Border Situation

Further, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also raised concerns over reports of increased Chinese activity in Arunachal Pradesh and questioned the Centre over alleged changes in Indian Army patrolling and access to areas along the border. Kharge asked whether the People's Liberation Army (PLA) had expanded its presence near Taksing and whether India had lost regular access to Shera-5, a designated Patrolling Point.

"After Galwan, now Arunachal Pradesh? Disturbing reports suggest that China is attempting to push further into areas in Arunachal Pradesh, an inalienable part of our nation. This demands immediate answers from the Modi Govt. Has the PLA expanded its presence near Taksing and has India lost regular access to Shera-5, a designated Patrolling Point? Why is Indian patrolling reportedly limited during winter in this sensitive sector while the PLA maintains a year round presence? Why are traditional grazing and hunting grounds becoming inaccessible to local communities?" Kharge wrote in a post on X.

After Galwan, now Arunachal Pradesh? Disturbing reports suggest that China is attempting to push further into areas in Arunachal Pradesh, an inalienable part of our nation. This demands immediate answers from the Modi Govt. ▪️ Has the PLA expanded its presence near Taksing… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 14, 2026

He also questioned why Indian patrolling was reportedly limited during winter in the sensitive sector while the PLA maintained a year-round presence, and asked whether traditional grazing and hunting grounds had become inaccessible to local communities. He also criticised the Centre over the 2020 Galwan clash and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given China a "clean chit".

"Has the pre-May 2020 status quo ante in Eastern Ladakh been fully restored? The BJP is culpable in hiding facts about situation on the ground and taking Parliament into confidence whether India retains full access to all areas and Patrolling Points it accessed prior to May 2020.Let us not forget that after 20 of our brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice in Galwan in 2020, none less than PM Modi gave China a "CLEAN CHIT", emboldening their transgressions! That record inspires no confidence. The Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Home Minister must answer the nation. We have complete faith in the courage and capability of the Indian Armed Forces. India stands firmly behind our soldiers and united against any Chinese aggression," the post read. (ANI)