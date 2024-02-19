SC stay on Lok Sabha Privileges Committee's action over BJP MP's allegations in Sandeshkhali incident

The Privileges Committee of the Parliament had summoned the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, the state Director General of Police, and other local officials to appear before it regarding the Sandeshkhali incident.

The Supreme Court on Monday (February 19) intervened in a significant development related to the alleged atrocities in Sandeshkhali, pausing Parliament Committee proceedings against top officers of the West Bengal government. This move comes amid a backdrop of escalating tensions, with the court issuing notices to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, and the Union Home Ministry, seeking their responses within four weeks.

The Privileges Committee of the Parliament had summoned the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, the state Director General of Police, and other local officials to appear before it regarding the Sandeshkhali incident. The court's notice follows injuries sustained by BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar during a clash with the police when a party delegation visited the affected area.

The case revolves around Trinamool leader Sheikh Sahajan and his associates, who are accused of systematically exploiting villagers and engaging in multiple instances of sexual assault. While two of his aides have been apprehended, Sahajan remains at large. Governor CV Ananda Bose, after visiting Sandeshkhali, disclosed that numerous women had submitted written complaints of harassment and intimidation.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has dismissed the BJP's concerns, accusing them of exaggerating the situation. She contends that instead of promoting peace, the BJP is fanning the flames of discord. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes, following its visit to Sandeshkhali, recommended President's Rule in the state due to the prevailing violence and political tensions.

Governor CV Ananda Bose, acting as an intermediary, conveyed the grievances of harassed women to the state government. His advocacy aligns with efforts to address the issues and provide justice to the victims.

