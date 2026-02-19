The Supreme Court has criticised the 'freebie' culture of political parties, warning that it strains public finances and hampers development. The court urged states to focus on planned, long-term welfare policies like unemployment schemes instead.

SC Slams 'Freebie' Culture, Urges Structured Policies

The Supreme Court of India strongly criticised the distribution of "freebies" by political parties across States, expressing concern over the strain such schemes place on public finances. The Court, on Wednesday, said that instead of distributing resources through freebie schemes, political parties should frame planned and structured policies aimed at long-term welfare, such as unemployment schemes and other development-oriented measures.

"The economic development of the nation will be hampered by this kind of largesse distribution. Yes, it is the State's duty to provide. But the ones who are enjoying freebies, is it not something that should be looked at?" Chief Justice of India Surya Kant verbally observed. The CJI further remarked, "States are running into deficit but still giving freebies. See, 25 per cent of the revenue you collect in a year, why can it not be used forthe development of the State?"

Clarifying that the concern was not directed at any one State, the Court said the issue had wider implications. "It's not one State we are talking about, it's about all States. It is planned expenditure. Why don't you make Budget proposals and give justification that this is my outlay on unemployment of people?" Justice Joymalya Bagchi added.

Tamil Nadu Challenges Centre's Electricity Rules

The observations came during the hearing of a plea filed by Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited challenging Rule 23 of the Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2024, framed by the Centre. The Court has issued notice to the Centre on the plea and sought its response.

Sustainability Mandate Affects Free Power Policy

The State government has contended that the new sustainability mandate, which requires tariffs to be cost-reflective and restricts any revenue gap between the approved annual revenue requirement and the estimated annual revenue from approved tariff to not more than 3%, except in cases of natural calamity, directly affects Tamil Nadu's policy of providing free and subsidised electricity.

In its plea, the Tamil Nadu government has sought the quashing of the said rule. "Issue a Writ of Certiorari quashing Rule 23 of the Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2024 on the ground that the said Rule is arbitrary, unreasonable, unworkable, unconstitutional, illegal, violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India and ultra-vires the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003", the office report of the case states. (ANI)