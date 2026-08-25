The Supreme Court has sought a response from 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs on a plea by Abhishek Banerjee. The plea challenges the delay in deciding the party's petitions seeking their disqualification for abandoning the party to join the NCPI.

SC Seeks Response on Disqualification Plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the response of 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs on a plea filed by party General Secretary and Lok Sabha leader Abhishek Banerjee, challenging the delay in deciding the party's petitions seeking their disqualification.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to the 20 MPs on Banerjee's plea urging to ask the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, to expeditiously decide the disqualification pleas pending before him.

Court Questions Delay in Proceedings

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Secretary General of the House, informed the bench that the Speaker has already issued notices to the 20 MPs on the disqualification petitions filed by the TMC under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Responding to the submission, Justice Joymalya Bagchi said, "It is not a question of issuing notices, it is a question of concluding the proceedings within a time frame."

During the hearing the bench indicated that it was inclined to issue notices to the respondents on Banerjee's writ petition. Mehta, however, submitted that notices need not be issued to the Speaker or his office, stating that he would appear on behalf of the Speaker. The Solicitor General said he had instructions to inform the Court that notices had already been issued by the Speaker on the disqualification petitions.

TMC's Petition Against Defecting MPs

Banerjee has approached the apex court challenging the alleged delay in deciding the disqualification proceedings against rebel MPs and has sought a direction to Speaker Om Birla to conclude the proceedings expeditiously.

The TMC has accused the 20 MPs of abandoning the party and subsequently joining the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). Banerjee has contended that their conduct attracts disqualification under the anti-defection provisions of the Constitution.

The petition has arrayed the Lok Sabha Speaker and the House Secretary General as the principal respondents in the petition, while also impleading the 20 MPs whose disqualification is being sought.

List of Impleaded MPs

The respondents include Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Rachana Banerjee, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, Partha Bhowmick, Arup Chakraborty, Adhikari Deepak Dev, Sayani Ghosh, Bapi Haldar, Md Abu Taher Khan, Kalipada Saren Kherwal, Asit Kumar Mal, June Maliah, Mitali Bag, Khalilur Rahaman, Mala Roy, Sharmila Sarkar and Pathan Yusuf.

Rebellion Follows Poll Defeat

The rebellion in the TMC follows the party's defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections. (ANI)