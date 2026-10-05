Asian Games 2026: Northern Railway’s 14 athletes represented India across multiple sports, winning 10 gold and 1 bronze medal while strengthening the railway’s sporting legacy.

Northern Railway has proved its valuable role in promoting Indian sports by having its players perform well at the Asian Games 2026, where 14 athletes of Northern Railway have participated for India and secured 11 medals including 10 gold and one bronze medals each while three other athletes performed for India but did not manage to win any medal.

Northern Railway Players Shine

The athletes have participated in various games like wrestling, kabaddi, hockey, boxing, cricket, cycling, and shooting. Wrestling, kabaddi, hockey, and women’s cricket have been the major sources of gold medals won by the athletes of Northern Railway as most of the Indian teams that won gold included Northern Railway players in their squads.

Wrestler Aman of Northern Railway won gold medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling category.

Kabaddi Gold for India Thanks to Northern Railway

Northern Railway has also played a significant role in winning kabaddi gold medals for India as Pooja and Ashu Malik are players of the Indian women’s and men’s kabaddi teams respectively and both teams have won gold medals at the games.

Hockey Gives Five Gold Medals

The game of hockey also became an important source of gold medals. Yashdeep Siwach was included in the victorious Indian Men’s Hockey team. In women’s hockey, the following players represented India – Neha, Ishika, Shilpi Dabas and Sakshi Rana.

Thus, the participation of these five players from Northern Railway helped win the gold medal in hockey for India.

Boxing and Women’s Cricket Provide Additional Medals

In boxing, Priya got a bronze medal in the 60 kg category.

Renuka Thakur and Pratika Rawal from Northern Railway represented the Indian team in women’s cricket, which bagged a gold medal.

Participation In Cycling and Shooting

In cycling, Jemsh Keithelakram and Vishwajeet Singh represented India. Further, Aneesh represented India in shooting. Although no medal was won by them, yet their participation was an important addition to the participation of Northern Railway in different sports.

A Proud Moment for Northern Railway and NRSA

This performance has been acclaimed as an important moment for both Northern Railway and NRSA. The organisation congratulated all the players, coaches, support staff and officials for contributing to Indian sports and adding fame to Northern Railway.