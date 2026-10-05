A monumental 13-volume biography chronicling the life of late BAPS spiritual guru Pramukh Swami Maharaj has set a Guinness World Record for the Longest Biography by a Single Author, comprising a total of 2,146,447 words.

BAPS Guru's Biography Sets World Record

A monumental 13-volume biography chronicling the life and legacy of late spiritual guru and President of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), Pramukh Swami Maharaj, has achieved a major world record, officially being recognised by Guinness World Records as the Longest Biography by a Single Author.

The official Guinness World Records certificate was presented to BAPS's spiritual guru Mahant Swami Maharaj during a ceremony held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Sunday.

In an X post, BAPS noted, "A monumental 13-volume comprising of 2,146,447 words on His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj has been officially recognised by Guinness World Records as the Longest Biography by a Single Author. The certificate was presented to His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj on Sunday, 4 October."

A monumental 13-volume comprising of 2,146,447 words on His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj has been officially recognised by Guinness World Records as the Longest Biography by a Single Author. The certificate was presented to His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj on Sunday 4 October https://t.co/VrAEvKbaDr — BAPS (@BAPS) October 5, 2026

The 13-volume biography contains 2,146,447 words, preserving the life and legacy of Pramukh Swami Maharaj for future generations.

Legacy of a People's Guru

According to the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, Pramukh Swami Maharaj led a simple life of a celibate, ignoring fame and recognition. His greatness lay in his ability to relate to the common man. He understood the problems people face in their everyday lives and empathised with their pain.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj lent his ears to millions of individuals around the world and shared their sorrows. He gave them the courage to overcome personal battles. He comforted and advised on mundane issues, such as where to place a well in their field or where to set up a manufacturing plant, and on significant matters, such as how to secure moksha, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha noted. (ANI)