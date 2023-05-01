SC rejects plea seeking ban on use of religious names, symbols by Muslim League, AIMIM

The petition's claim received no favourable response from the court. The plea was then dropped, with the justification that a related suit was still ongoing before the Delhi High Court.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed the petition filed by Syed Waseem Rizvi (also known as Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi), the former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board, sought to take legal action against the political parties Muslim League and All India Majlis Ittihadul Muslimeen for utilising religious names and symbols.

Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi hails BJP manifesto, Congress calls it 'JhootLoot Moneyfesto'

The petition's claim received no favourable response from the court. The plea was then dropped, with the justification that a related suit was still ongoing before the Delhi High Court.

The Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal, among 27 other political groups, may be included as parties to the case, according to the Muslim League's earlier argument.

Rizvi, a Muslim who converted to Hinduism in 2021, filed the petition in an effort to make the provisions of Sections 29A, 123(3), and 123(3A) of the Representation of the People's Act effective and to order the Election Commission of India to order the cancellation of the registration of party names and symbols that contain religious connotations. IUML and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) were the organisation Rizvi mentioned when asked to name them.

For the IUML, senior solicitors Dushyant Dave and Haris Beeran claimed that the action might be rejected since all relevant political organisations were not made parties. The Delhi High Court is currently developing a similar argument, according to senior attorney KK Venugopal, who argued on behalf of AIMIM.

Also read:Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi hails BJP manifesto, Congress calls it 'JhootLoot Moneyfesto'