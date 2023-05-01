Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SC rejects plea seeking ban on use of religious names, symbols by Muslim League, AIMIM

    The petition's claim received no favourable response from the court. The plea was then dropped, with the justification that a related suit was still ongoing before the Delhi High Court.
     

    SC rejects plea seeking ban on use of religious names, symbols by Muslim League, AIMIM anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 1, 2023, 5:04 PM IST

    New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed the petition filed by Syed Waseem Rizvi (also known as Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi), the former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board, sought to take legal action against the political parties Muslim League and All India Majlis Ittihadul Muslimeen for utilising religious names and symbols.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi hails BJP manifesto, Congress calls it 'JhootLoot Moneyfesto'

    The petition's claim received no favourable response from the court. The plea was then dropped, with the justification that a related suit was still ongoing before the Delhi High Court.

    The Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal, among 27 other political groups, may be included as parties to the case, according to the Muslim League's earlier argument. 

    Rizvi, a Muslim who converted to Hinduism in 2021, filed the petition in an effort to make the provisions of Sections 29A, 123(3), and 123(3A) of the Representation of the People's Act effective and to order the Election Commission of India to order the cancellation of the registration of party names and symbols that contain religious connotations. IUML and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) were the organisation Rizvi mentioned when asked to name them.

    For the IUML, senior solicitors Dushyant Dave and Haris Beeran claimed that the action might be rejected since all relevant political organisations were not made parties. The Delhi High Court is currently developing a similar argument, according to senior attorney KK Venugopal, who argued on behalf of AIMIM.

    Also read:Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi hails BJP manifesto, Congress calls it 'JhootLoot Moneyfesto'

    Last Updated May 1, 2023, 5:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The more covered women's bodies are the better they will be: Salman Khan

    The more covered women's bodies are the better they will be: Salman Khan

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi hails BJP manifesto, Congress calls it 'JhootLoot Moneyfesto' AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi hails BJP manifesto, Congress calls it 'JhootLoot Moneyfesto'

    Karnataka Election 2023: Assam CM Himanta Sarma slams Congress, says 'party will not win for next 100 years' AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Assam CM Himanta Sarma slams Congress, says 'party will not win for next 100 years'

    Rajnath heads to Maldives; here is what he will do at the island nation

    Rajnath heads to Maldives; here is what he will do at the island nation

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Motive is to protect the accused' - Sidhu lends support to protesting grapplers-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Motive is to protect the accused' - Sidhu lends support to protesting grapplers

    Recent Stories

    Kim Taehyung HOT Photos: BTS singer makes Jinny's crew wordless with excellent dance moves vma

    Kim Taehyung HOT Photos: BTS singer makes Jinny's crew wordless with excellent dance moves

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Hang me, but wrestling activity should not stop' - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Hang me, but wrestling activity should not stop' - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

    football EPL: Is Jurgen Klopp in trouble for his outburst at Paul Tierney post-Liverpool slim victory over Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    EPL: Is Jurgen Klopp in trouble for his outburst at Paul Tierney post-Liverpool's slim victory over Tottenham

    The more covered women's bodies are the better they will be: Salman Khan

    The more covered women's bodies are the better they will be: Salman Khan

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi hails BJP manifesto, Congress calls it 'JhootLoot Moneyfesto' AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi hails BJP manifesto, Congress calls it 'JhootLoot Moneyfesto'

    Recent Videos

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon