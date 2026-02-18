The Supreme Court hinted it will soon adjudicate on pleas challenging the Places of Worship Act, 1991. It dismissed a plea for an ASI survey of Ajmer Dargah, reiterating its prior order against new suits while the matter is sub-judice.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday hinted that it will soon hear and adjudicate a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. The Act prohibits converting the religious character of any place of worship to that as it was on August 15, 1947, and maintaining that religious character as of that date. Violations of this act are deemed unlawful.

Ajmer Dargah Plea Dismissed

The verbal observation came from a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi while refusing to entertain a plea filed by one Imran A. challenging a decision of an Ajmer court to initiate proceedings on a suit seeking a survey by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on the Ajmer Sharif Dargah claiming that the structure was built over an ancient Shiva Temple.

The apex court had, in December 2024, directed that no court in the country shall register any suit, initiate proceedings or pass effective orders in cases pertaining to the Places of Worship Act, while the issue is pending to be adjudicated by the apex court. Based on the aforesaid directions, the counsel appearing for the applicant argued that the (Ajmer) court should be restrained from doing anything contrary to the Supreme Court's (earlier) order.

Dismissing the plea, which was filed as an intervention application (IA) in the batch of pleas challenging the validity of the Places of Worship Act, the apex court expressed that if it ever notices any court passing an order in defiance of the Court's earlier directions, it will certainly examine it. "We have passed an order, and it's binding on one and all one. If someone places an order in defiance of that, we will review it. And if yes, then consequences will follow", the CJI said.

Hearing on Act's Validity to be Scheduled

During the hearing, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain sought that his plea seeking vacation of the apex court's December 2024 direction be listed for hearing. The Court assured Jain that his plea would be listed and advised him to check with the Court's registry.

The Court also expressed that the pending issue with respect to the validity of the Places of Worship Act will be examined by it. However, it did not specify a hearing date, as yet. "Let us see. We will finalise the hearing dates after the 9-judge bench case (the larger issue on Sabrimala case). We will adjust it somewhere. Show must go on!", the CJI said. (ANI)