    SC directs all states to register cases over hate speech even if no complaint is made

    The top court issued a warning that any government delay in acting on this "very serious issue" might result in the court holding them in contempt.
     

    SC directs all states to register cases over hate speech even if no complaint is made anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 6:42 PM IST

    New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered all states and union territories to file proceedings against anyone who makes hate statements, even if no complaints have been received, expanding the reach of its 2022 rule beyond three states. Hate speech was deemed a "serious offence capable of affecting the secular fabric of the country" by a court panel led by Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna.

    The bench declared that its order from October 21, 2022 would be applied to all people, regardless of their religious beliefs, and cautioned that any delay in registering cases would be considered contempt of court.

    "Where have we reached in the name of religion? What have we reduced religion to is really tragic," the apex court had then observed and directed Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Uttarakhand to crack down hard on those making hate speeches, calling them shocking for a country that is religion-neutral.

    The court had ordered Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi to swiftly register criminal proceedings against the perpetrators without waiting for a complaint to be lodged, holding that the Indian Constitution envisions a secular republic.

    On Friday, the bench said, "The judges are apolitical and not concerned with Party A or Party B and the only thing they have in mind is the Constitution of India".

    Shaheen Abdullah, a journalist, asked the top court to direct Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand to file proceedings against persons who make hate speeches. The top court's decision followed this petition.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 6:42 PM IST
