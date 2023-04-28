Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to perform Arab world's first spacewalk

    NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen will accompany Al Neyadi on the spacewalk to update the power generation system of the space station and to retrieve a significant communication apparatus.
     

    UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to perform Arab world's first spacewalk anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 6:15 PM IST

    Dubai: The first Arab spacewalk will be carried out tonight by UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi outside the International Space Station (ISS), marking a significant turning point in the history of Arab space research.

    Also read: Operation Kaveri: India thanks Saudi Arabia for helping rescue Indians in Sudan

    The Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre (MBRSC), the organisation in charge of the UAE Astronaut Programme in Dubai, will begin live streaming the much-awaited event at 4.30 PM UAE time at mbrsc.ae/live.

    “Counting down the hours until we pass through the ISS airlock into space. Wearing the spacesuit and proudly bearing the UAE flag on my arm, I will soon be undertaking the Arab world’s first spacewalk. Wish us luck!”, Sultan Al Neyadi tweeted.

    In one of the pictures he shared, he could be seen sporting the UAE flag on the shoulder of his Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU), an all-white spacesuit.
    NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen will accompany Al Neyadi on the spacewalk to update the power generation system of the space station and to retrieve a significant communication apparatus.

    When the "Sultan of Space" exits the station's Quest Airlock at around 5.30 p.m. UAE time, he will carry "Zayed's Ambition" and the UAE flag into space.

    On Thursday, they underwent robotic and physical testing aboard the orbiting outpost. They also completed setting up their Quest airlocks and tool collections.
    Around 5.15 p.m., Bowen and Al Neyadi will start their spacewalk by switching their EMUs to battery power. This will be Bowen's ninth spacewalk overall and fourth on the ISS in 2023. Additionally, from Dubai, the MBRSC's Mission Control Centre team will be supervising and coordinating.
     

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 6:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Operation Kaveri: India thankful to Saudi Arabia for cooperation, says MoS V Muraleedharan anr

    Operation Kaveri: India thanks Saudi Arabia for helping rescue Indians in Sudan

    Abu Dhabi cautions residents to avoid buying food items from unauthorized sellers during Eid anr

    Abu Dhabi cautions residents to avoid buying food items from unauthorized sellers during Eid

    Eid Al Fitr 2023: Gulf countries except Oman to celebrate Eid on Friday anr

    Eid Al Fitr 2023: Gulf countries except Oman to celebrate Eid on Friday

    Crescent moon of Shawwal won't be sighted by naked eye tonight, claims IAC anr

    Crescent moon of Shawwal won't be sighted by naked eye tonight, claims IAC

    Dubai private schools to shut from Thursday for Eid; Check what Dubai has arranged for special holidays anr

    Dubai private schools to shut from Thursday for Eid; Check where to enjoy festive season

    Recent Stories

    Assam Police declares IYC chief Srinivas BV as absconder gcw

    Assam Police declares IYC chief Srinivas BV as absconder

    Madhumita Sarcar to Monami Ghosh to Trina Saha-8 Bengali TV actresses who are popular on Instagram ADC

    Madhumita Sarcar to Monami Ghosh to Trina Saha-8 Bengali TV actresses who are popular on Instagram

    IPL 2023, DC vs SRH preview: Delhi Capitals versus SunRisers Hyderabad, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, DC vs SRH: Focus on batting as Delhi Capitals eyes a double versus SunRisers Hyderabad

    IPL 2023, KKR vs GT preview: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, KKR vs GT: Resurgent Gujarat Titans stand in the way of Kolkata Knight Riders revival

    Nora Fatehi HOT Photos: Actress flaunts her voluptuous body in sheer-diamond studded gown; see sexy pictures vma

    Nora Fatehi HOT Photos: Actress flaunts her voluptuous body in sheer-diamond studded gown; see sexy pictures

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon