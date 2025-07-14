The Supreme Court denied interim protection from arrest to cartoonist Hemant Malviya, facing charges for sharing allegedly objectionable caricatures of PM Modi and the RSS.

‘Immature’

A bench comprising Justices Sandeep Mehta and Sudhanshu Dhulia expressed strong disapproval of Malviya's conduct, labeling it "inflammatory" and "immature." Justice Dhulia remarked, "Still no maturity in him. It is indeed inflammatory," stating the court's displeasure with the nature of Malviya's posts.

Personal liberty

Senior advocate Vrinda Grover, representing Malviya, argued that the contentious post had already been deleted. She told the court that Malviya, being over 50 years old, did not commit an offense, and the matter concerned his personal liberty. Grover urged the court to protect Malviya from arrest.

However, the top court declined to grant interim relief and scheduled the matter for further hearing on Tuesday. The court's decision comes after Malviya challenged the denial of anticipatory bail in his case.