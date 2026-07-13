CJI Surya Kant emphasized the Bench-Bar partnership as the judiciary's strength. At a felicitation for new SC judges, he said the court is committed to accessible, affordable justice and maintains high standards in appointments based on merit and diversity.

CJI Emphasises Bench-Bar Partnership and Judicial Standards

Emphasising that the strength of the judiciary lies in the partnership between the Bench and the Bar, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant on Monday said the Supreme Court remains committed to ensuring accessible, affordable and expeditious justice while maintaining the highest standards in judicial appointments. The Chief Justice was addressing a felicitation ceremony organised by the All India Senior Advocates Association at the Constitution Club of India to honour newly elevated Supreme Court judges Justice Sheel Nagu, Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Justice Arun Palli and Justice V Mohana. Recently retired Supreme Court judge Justice Pankaj Mithal was also felicitated.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Justice Surya Kant said appointments to the Supreme Court are made after an exhaustive exercise by the Collegium, which considers judicial merit, integrity, experience and several other relevant factors. He said the Collegium also ensures that the apex court reflects the diversity of the country by taking into account representation from different High Courts and regions. The Chief Justice said every judge elevated to the Supreme Court undergoes a thorough process of evaluation before selection and expressed confidence that the newly appointed judges would make significant contributions to the institution.

He also lauded the Supreme Court Bar, describing it as one of the country's finest legal fraternities, and said constructive engagement between judges and advocates is essential for strengthening the justice delivery system. Reaffirming the judiciary's commitment to litigants, Justice Surya Kant said the Supreme Court would continue striving to provide justice that is accessible, affordable and delivered without unnecessary delay.

Bar Association Leaders Address the Gathering

Welcoming the dignitaries, Senior Advocate Dr. Adish C. Aggarwala, Secretary General of the All India Senior Advocates Association and former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, described the Chief Justice's rise from the district judiciary at Hisar to the country's highest judicial office as an inspiring journey marked by merit, discipline and perseverance. Aggarwala said the Chief Justice's approachable nature and encouragement to young advocates had strengthened the relationship between the Bench and the Bar. He said the event marked two significant occasions, expressing gratitude to Justices JK Maheshwari and Pankaj Mithal for their distinguished service to the Supreme Court and celebrating the elevation of five new judges to the apex court.

He said the retiring judges had left behind a rich judicial legacy reflected in judgments characterised by constitutional values, independence of thought and fairness. Referring to the newly elevated judges, Aggarwala said their appointments recognised their integrity, legal acumen and contribution to the administration of justice. He expressed confidence that they would discharge their constitutional responsibilities with wisdom, courage and compassion. Aggarwala also appreciated the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, BV Nagarathna and MM Sundresh, stating that its recommendations reflected merit, integrity and judicial excellence, thereby reinforcing public confidence in the institution.

Call for Institutional Reforms

Senior Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson, President of the Association, called for institutional reforms, including increasing the retirement age of High Court judges from 62 to 65 years and that of Supreme Court judges from 65 to 70 years. He also advocated enhancing the sanctioned strength of judges in the apex court, saying these measures would improve the efficiency of the justice delivery system. Wilson further urged the Supreme Court to consider institutional safeguards against incidents of misconduct inside courtrooms, stressing that preserving the dignity and sanctity of the judiciary is a collective responsibility.

Felicitated Judges Address the Gathering

In the event, Justice Pankaj Mithal said the Bench and the Bar share a common constitutional responsibility despite performing different roles. While acknowledging the transformative role of technology in courts, he observed that values such as integrity, fairness and judicial wisdom can never be replaced. He also encouraged young lawyers to build their careers through hard work, patience and professional ethics.

Justice Sheel Nagu thanked members of the Bar for their continued support and appealed to advocates across the country to guide and assist the judiciary in its mission to deliver justice.

Justice Shree Chandrashekhar reflected on his journey from the Bar to the Bench, saying the Supreme Court Bar had played a defining role in shaping his career. He emphasised that judges and lawyers must work together to ensure that every litigant receives justice with dignity.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva described his elevation to the Supreme Court as a "homecoming" after serving outside Delhi and thanked the Chief Justice of India and members of the Bar for their trust and support.

Justice Arun Palli said being honoured by the legal fraternity that shaped his professional life was deeply humbling. He also paid tribute to Justice Pankaj Mithal, saying his judicial legacy would continue to inspire generations of judges and lawyers.

Justice V Mohana recalled her journey from the district courts to the Supreme Court and credited the encouragement of the Bar and the confidence reposed in her by the Chief Justice of India and the Collegium for her elevation. She thanked the legal fraternity for its unwavering support throughout her career. (ANI)