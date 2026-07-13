The CPI(M) Central Committee met in Delhi to review the 2026 Assembly election results. General Secretary MA Baby said the Polit Bureau's report was based on detailed reviews by state units on the electoral outcomes in Kerala, WB, and TN.

CPI(M) Reviews 2026 Poll Performance

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday reviewed its Polit Bureau's report on the 2026 Assembly election results during its three-day Central Committee meeting in the national capital.

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CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby said the report was prepared after detailed discussions by state units on the electoral outcomes in Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters here, Baby said each state committee had submitted its election review, which formed the basis of the Polit Bureau's report discussed by the Central Committee. "Each state committee submitted its election review. Detailed discussions were held within the respective state committees on the election outcome, particularly the setback in Keralam, the BJP's victory in West Bengal, and the new political situation in Tamil Nadu. Representatives from the central leadership participated in all these meetings, especially those held in Keralam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. The Central Committee yesterday concluded its discussion on the Polit Bureau (PB) report based on these reviews. Once the Central Committee accepts the report after the reply, we will brief the media," he said.

The CPI(M) held its three-day Central Committee meeting in Delhi from July 11 to 13. The party has announced that it will brief the media on the deliberations of the meeting on July 14 at 3:30 pm at AKG Bhawan in Delhi. https://x.com/cpimspeak/status/2075908482533105781

The Central Committee meeting was held at Harkishen Singh Surjeet Bhawan, with Polit Bureau member BV Raghavulu chairing the proceedings. General Secretary MA Baby presented the political report during the morning session.

MA Baby on Kerala Political Situation

Commenting on the political developments in Keralam following the Congress-led United Democratic Front's (UDF) victory in the Assembly elections, Baby referred to media reports of internal differences within the alliance. "You are aware of the issues that arose within the Congress and the UDF in Keralam over who should lead the government after the elections. According to media reports, discussions are ongoing in Keralam regarding several allegations, including who should appoint ministers' personal staff and allegations of corruption linked to those appointments. The leaders in Keralam will speak more on those matters. During the election, some people had expected that things would go the way they wanted if the UDF came to power. I believe they must now be feeling disappointed," he said.

The Congress-led UDF returned to power in Keralam after winning 102 of the 140 Assembly seats in the elections held in May 2026, while the CPI(M)-led LDF was reduced to 35 seats.