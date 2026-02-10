Responding to AIADMK chief EPS's remarks, TN Congress president K. Selvaperunthagai warned him to safeguard his own party. He likened the BJP to an 'octopus' set to swallow the AIADMK, asserting the DMK-Congress alliance remains united.

'BJP is like an octopus that swallows parties': TN Congress to EPS

Tamil Nadu Congress president K. Selvaperunthagai on Monday responded to remarks made by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami regarding the DMK-Congress alliance, asserting that the AIADMK leader should focus on safeguarding his own party. Speaking to the media, Selvaperunthagai said, "Palaniswami should focus on protecting his own party. BJP is like an octopus that swallows all parties. The next party it is going to swallow is AIADMK. BJP has already swallowed three-fourths of AIADMK. Palaniswami should safeguard whatever remains of his party. Alliance leaders had stood together during the Karl Marx statue unveiling event and that all alliance parties will jointly protest against the BJP-led central government on the 18th. We are united."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

EPS attacks 'administratively incompetent' DMK govt

Earlier on Sunday, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami launched a sharp attack on the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, accusing it of administrative incompetence and failing to manage the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) examinations effectively. He met reporters at Trichy Airport after attending various programmes in Thanjavur, before leaving for Chennai. While addressing reporters at the Airport, he said the DMK government is administratively incompetent and has failed to conduct the TNPSC examinations properly. He alleged that the state government has not yet appointed a permanent DGP for law and order and has failed to comply with the Supreme Court's directions.

Alleges failure to secure central funds

Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed that the Chief Minister keeps blaming the Union government for not allocating funds, but the Centre can provide only scheme-based assistance. He alleged that several central schemes did not reach Tamil Nadu as the state government failed to approach the Centre properly. He also claimed that even when the DMK was part of the ruling alliance at the Centre, it failed to secure adequate funds and projects. The Metro Rail project was cancelled by the Centre as the DMK government failed to submit a proper Detailed Project Report, calling it negligence on the part of the state government, he said

Points to cracks in DMK-Congress ties

He alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin, who had previously frequently mentioned the INDIA alliance, has now stopped doing so due to internal differences between the DMK and the Congress, and claimed there is a rift within the alliance.

AIADMK confident in own alliance

AIADMK General Secretary noted that people will decide whether the AIADMK alliance is suitable and added that forming alliances based on political circumstances is natural. He expressed confidence that the AIADMK-led alliance would win the elections and form the government with a clear majority.

Slams govt on pension scheme, other announcements

He said talks are ongoing with a few more parties, and they are likely to join the alliance. He also criticised the government over the pension issue, saying that when government employees demanded the Old Pension Scheme, the Chief Minister announced an "Assured Pension Scheme", comparing it to giving a candy to a crying child. He said the alliance would be finalised as elections approach and criticised the DMK for making frequent announcements under different names, sarcastically remarking that if a Nobel Prize were given for naming schemes, it should go to the Chief Minister. He alleged that the DMK behaves in an authoritarian manner as it is supported by sections of the media.

On the interim budget

Regarding the interim budget, he said no major announcements are expected, as it is customary for governments nearing the end of their term to present one. (ANI)