Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Save the date: Chandrayaan-3 lunar-orbit insertion on August 5

    India's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, has achieved a major milestone by successfully completing its orbits around the Earth and is now positioned in the translunar orbit. The Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is scheduled for August 5, 2023, Girish Linganna explains

    Save the date: Chandrayaan-3 lunar-orbit insertion on August 5
    Author
    Girish Linganna
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 5:07 PM IST

    Two weeks after being launched from Sriharikota, Chandrayaan-3 -- India's third mission to the Moon -- has successfully completed orbits around the Earth and is now on its way towards the Moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed that the spacecraft has been fired into a new orbit that will take it to the moon. This was done by firing the perigee engine, which is like a rocket that helps the spacecraft go faster. The spacecraft will now orbit the moon for a few days before it lands on the surface.

    The national space agency announced that they successfully performed a 'perigee-firing' manoeuvre at ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network). This manoeuvre helped place the spacecraft into the 'translunar orbit', which means it is now heading towards the Moon. 

    'Perigee' refers to the point in the spacecraft's orbit where it is closest to the Earth, and 'perigee-firing' means they executed a propulsion manoeuvre at this point to propel the spacecraft towards the Moon. The 'translunar orbit' is the path that will take the spacecraft from Earth to the Moon.

    When it reaches the Moon, there is a planned manoeuvre called 'Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI)' scheduled for August 5, 2023. The LOI is a critical operation where the spacecraft will fire its engines to slow down and enter into a stable orbit around the Moon. This manoeuvre is essential for the spacecraft to start conducting its scientific observations and studies of the lunar surface.

    The spacecraft's "translunar injection" means it received a boost or push to move away from the Earth's gravity and start heading towards the Moon. As it moves along this new path, it will get closer to the Moon's vicinity, preparing for its upcoming manoeuvres around the Moon. As per the space agency's statement, they are planning to make a soft landing attempt of the lander on the lunar surface on August 23. After the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14, the spacecraft's orbit was raised gradually five times.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 5:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Fake currency racket operating via Instagram busted, 3 nabbed vkp

    Bengaluru: Fake currency racket operating via Instagram busted, 3 nabbed

    Gruha Jyothi, Karnataka government's free power scheme, to launch on August 5

    Gruha Jyothi, Karnataka government's free power scheme, to launch on August 5

    Bengaluru: Jeweller stages robbery after watching OTT series, caught vkp

    Bengaluru: Jeweller stages robbery after watching OTT series, caught

    WATCH Day after Nuh clashes, mob vandalise shops in Gurugram's Badshahpur amid 'Jai Shri Ram' chants snt

    WATCH: Day after Nuh clashes, mob vandalise shops in Gurugram's Badshahpur amid 'Jai Shri Ram' chants

    KSR dam fills up with 35 TMC: Bengaluru assured of drinking water till next summer vkp

    KSR dam fills up with 35 TMC: Bengaluru assured of drinking water till next summer

    Recent Stories

    Jose Paulino Gomes believed to be worlds oldest man passes away at 127 gcw

    Jose Paulino Gomes, believed to be 'world's oldest man', passes away at 127

    Bengaluru: Fake currency racket operating via Instagram busted, 3 nabbed vkp

    Bengaluru: Fake currency racket operating via Instagram busted, 3 nabbed

    Gruha Jyothi, Karnataka government's free power scheme, to launch on August 5

    Gruha Jyothi, Karnataka government's free power scheme, to launch on August 5

    Bengaluru: Jeweller stages robbery after watching OTT series, caught vkp

    Bengaluru: Jeweller stages robbery after watching OTT series, caught

    5 things to know before you buy new Moto G14 gcw

    5 things to know before you buy new Moto G14

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon