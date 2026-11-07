AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized BJP's Parvesh Verma for filing a defamation case, accusing the BJP of hypocrisy. The legal battle concerns social media posts about a private school incident in West Delhi, currently under court review.

Bharadwaj Criticizes BJP Minister Over Defamation Case

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday targeted BJP leader and Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma for filing a defamation case against him by referencing the past behaviour of the BJP with respect to AAP, declaring that people living in glass houses should not throw stones at others. Speaking to ANI, Bharadwaj accused the BJP of putting up posters against Arvind Kejriwal regarding an excise case, asserting that those who cannot accept criticism should refrain from attacking others.

“When Arvind Kejriwal was Chief Minister, posters were put up over a fake excise case that the court did not even consider fit for a chargesheet. Rekha Gupta made derogatory remarks about Kejriwal's mother... But when AAP posts something about the BJP Chief Minister, they rush to the High Court. Didn't the court see the objectionable videos and posters made against Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi? I want to tell Rekha Gupta ji and the BJP that people living in glass houses should not throw stones at others. If you cannot take criticism, stop attacking others...” said Bharadwaj.

Details of the Legal Dispute

Bharadwaj's remarks came after Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma filed a complaint against the AAP leader regarding allegations involving a private school named SS Mota Singh Public School. Verma's complaint concerned social media posts Bharadwaj made in May 2026 about an incident at a private school in West Delhi. Verma said the posts, published on X, Instagram and Facebook, damaged his and his family's reputation. Along with the complaint, he filed video clips dated May 15 and tweets from Bharadwaj's X handle.

The school incident was linked to a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Bharadwaj's posts brought Verma's name into the discussion. Verma maintained that neither he nor his family has any connection with the school or the trust, and that he had no role in appointing a trust member, with whom he said he is not associated. He also said Bharadwaj wrongly claimed he made the trust's files disappear.

Court's Stance on the Defamation Complaint

However, a Rouse Avenue court on October 10 dismissed the criminal defamation complaint filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma, refusing to take cognisance of the case, observing that the imputations made by Bharadwaj were like asking questions and did not amount to defamation. When a magistrate refuses cognisance, the complaint ends at the threshold: no summons is issued to the accused, and no trial begins. Subsequently, the Rouse Avenue Sessions Court issued notice on a revision petition filed by Verma challenging the dismissal and listed the matter for response on November 28. (ANI)