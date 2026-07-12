A cloudburst in Anantnag's Chittergul area triggered flash floods, causing severe damage to homes, farms, and orchards. Residents evacuated due to rising waters and have appealed to the government for immediate compensation after assessing the losses.

A cloudburst in the Nala Chotihall area of Chittergul in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Sunday triggered flash floods, causing extensive damage to agricultural land, orchards and residential areas.

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Following the incident, the district administration rushed emergency teams to the affected areas to assess the situation and initiate necessary relief and preventive measures.

Residents Describe 'Immense Loss'

Residents said the sudden flood caused widespread destruction, with water entering homes, damaging paddy fields and affecting apple orchards. They have appealed to the government for immediate assessment and compensation.

Local resident Manzoor Ahmad Khan said the cloudburst caused severe damage to farmers' livelihoods. "I appeal to the government. Yesterday, a sudden natural calamity--heavy rain--occurred. This rain triggered a massive flood. As a result, all the farmers here, whether they have paddy fields or orchards... especially the farmers' orchards and paddy crops, have been severely damaged," Khan told ANI.

"All these fields and orchards have been destroyed. We request the government to provide compensation for these trees and crops, whether they are apple trees or paddy fields. Compensation must be given for this immense loss," he added.

Recalling the situation during the cloudburst, Khan said residents were forced to leave their homes due to the rising water levels. "Allah saved our lives with great difficulty. At that moment, our only concern was for ourselves and our children. Water entered our homes and even the mosque where we pray; it was surrounded by floodwater on all four sides. There is destruction everywhere," he said.

Another resident, Rayees Ahmad, said the cloudburst occurred around 7 pm yesterday and the floodwaters diverted a local stream, causing damage to fields and houses. "The cloudburst occurred around 7 PM. When the water rushed down from the mountains, it diverted the stream in Chittergul Upper to the other side. This area consists of paddy fields and horticultural land, and the destruction has been severe," Ahmad said.

He added that several families had to evacuate as water entered their houses. "We had to evacuate immediately and move outside because we did not think we would survive. We request the district administration and the government to take firm action. Those who have suffered losses should be compensated immediately after a genuine assessment," he said.

Ahmad also said that floodwaters from Chatpal damaged the main road, affecting movement in the area. "The floodwaters have cut off the main road, affecting people's movement. We hope the Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag will assess the situation here in Chittergul, Chaklipora and Brimmer, particularly the damage to horticulture and agriculture," he added.

Furthermore, resident Ishfaq Ahmad Khan said people were left terrified after the incident and sought an immediate government assessment of the losses. "The people here have shown great patience and tolerance. We have high hopes for the government. We request them to come here and conduct a physical verification to see the extent of the loss themselves," he said.

"Our orchards and agricultural lands have suffered immense damage. People have suffered a heavy loss; it is not a small matter. The local population consists of poor people who have been severely affected," Ishfaq Ahmad Khan added.

He said many residents had moved out of their homes during the night due to fear and panic. "Everyone was terrified. By midnight, everyone was out on the roads. People abandoned their houses due to the state of fear and panic. They were either on the streets or gathered in mosques as water entered their homes," he said.

He further urged the concerned departments to inspect the damage to orchards, livestock and agricultural fields, adding that the flood had also damaged the road connecting the area.

The district administration has rushed emergency teams to the affected locations to assess the situation and take preventive measures. (ANI)